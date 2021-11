Most country music fans know that the Country Music Association puts on an annual awards show and a couple of huge televised concerts. However, they’re much more important to the genre as a whole than any concert or awards show. Since 1958, the CMA has worked tirelessly to support and advance the genre as well as the artists and professionals who work inside it. They created the Country Music Hall of Fame. Additionally, the association’s charitable arm, the CMA Foundation, helps kids around the country get access to music education. It is with these two major goals in mind – furthering country music and funding music education – that the CMA is releasing the first-ever NFT from a country awards show.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO