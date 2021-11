The most popular chess program offers you everything you will need as a dedicated chess enthusiast, with innovative training methods for amateurs and professionals alike. The Grand Swiss tournament in Riga came to an end — and what an amazing ride it was! It is certainly of historical significance that 18-year-old Alireza Firouzja won the tournament and together with Fabiano Caruana qualified for the next Candidates. In a few weeks, the World Championship match Carlsen vs Nepomniachtchi will start, while Ding Liren completes the current top 5 of the world.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO