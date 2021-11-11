Have ‘A Merry Prairie Holiday’ starting after Thanksgiving at Conner Prairie

Hallmark Channel serves up a double helping of holiday cheer during its first ever Merry Thanksgiving Weekend event, with double-feature original movie premieres each night at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 28. Topping off the weekend’s movies are fan favorites Lacey Chabert and Candace Cameron Bure. In her 11th Christmas movie for the network, Chabert whisks viewers away to Ireland in Christmas at Castle Hart, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 27, and also stars Stuart Townsend. On Sunday, Nov. 28, Candace Cameron Bure competes for a good cause with John Brotherton in The Christmas Contest.
