The opening round of the TSSAA football playoffs begins this week. Take a statewide look at five favorites who could have their postseasons cut short by a first round upset. Nolensville (4-6) at Station Camp (8-2): Nolensville is much better than its record and has an offense that is as explosive as any in Class 5A. Quarterback Coby Walton has thrown for 2,615 yards with 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Add in running back Samson Johnson and Station Camp, which finished the regular season ranked No. 10 in the Class 5A Associated Press rankings, will need to find a way to slow this game down.

NOLENSVILLE, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO