It's been over two weeks since the Warriors have been on the road, and it was clear they forgot how it felt to play outside of the comfort of Chase Center's walls. In their 106-102 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Sunday night, the Warriors struggled to find any level of consistency. They couldn't get their 3-point shot going, fell asleep on defense at times, and had massive spells of sloppiness.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO