Earth911 Quiz #72: Are There Really Unrecyclable Materials?

Earth911 talks with a pioneer of living and working sustainably, Paul Hawken. His work spans ideas, generations, and industries — he is an environmentalist, author, entrepreneur, and globally recognized expert on sustainable living. His new book, Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation, continues the work he launched in 2017 with the book Drawdown, The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming. Paul was the founder of Erewhon, a pioneering natural food company, garden and home retailer Smith & Hawken, and Energy Everywhere, a low-cost solar company seeking to deliver renewable power to the 5 billion humans who currently live without reliable access to electricity.
Comments / 0