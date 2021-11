Netflix has debuted the first look at a new The Seven Deadly Sins movie, Grudge of Edinburgh! It was previously reported that The Seven Deadly Sins would be getting a new anime following the release of its fifth and final season and sequel movie, but that report was for the sequel series. It turns out that Netflix had something else in mind entirely as they are now producing a brand new spin-off feature film set after the events of the main series and following Melodias and Elizabeth's son, Tristan!

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO