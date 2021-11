NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Fresh off its first ever Conference USA title, the Old Dominion women's soccer team looks to continue making history. The Monarchs learned that they would face Duke in Durham to open up NCAA Tournament play during the Selection Show on Monday afternoon. It marks ODU's second ever appearance in the field and first since 2006. Players and coaches knew they were heading to the Big Dance, but there's still nothing like seeing your name appear on that line in the bracket.

