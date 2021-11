A joint press conference in Washington between the deputy foreign ministers of Japan and South Korean was canceled at the last minute because of "differences" between the two US allies, said US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who had been due to host the event. "As has been the case for some time, there are some bilateral differences between Japan and the Republic of Korea that are continuing to be resolved," Sherman said. "And one of those differences which is unrelated to today's meeting, has led to the change in format for today's press availability," she said, standing alone on the podium where she had been scheduled to be joined by Choi Jong Kun of South Korea and Mori Takeo of Japan. She did not give any details on what that "difference" entailed.

