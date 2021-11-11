NOTABLE QUOTES

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

“I shared an opinion that’s polarizing. I get it. And I misled some...

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Responds To Latest Rumors

On Saturday afternoon, actress Shailene Woodley, the fiancee of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, took to social media to clear up the latest rumors. Earlier in the week, she published an astrology post to her Instagram story. Whether correct or not, some in the media assumed the post had something to do with the recent revelation that Rodgers was not vaccinated.
Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
Michael Irvin Not Happy With Dak Prescott’s Decision Today

Dak Prescott is leading the Dallas Cowboys to an absolute rout of the Atlanta Falcons today. But one play Dak just made has Cowboys legend Michael Irvin fuming. Taking to Twitter a few minutes ago, Irvin admonished Dak for the effort he put in to his rushing touchdown that made the game 43-3. He said that the Cowboys didn’t need Dak to put his body at risk just to score the touchdown.
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s 6-word, 1-photo warning to NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is nearing his return, and if his latest post is any indication, the rest of the NFL should be scared. Wilson has been sidelined after their Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after badly injuring his middle finger in his throwing hand. He had to undergo surgery to repair the issue, keeping him out of commission from Week 6 to their latest Week 8 outing.
Eli Manning Makes Surprising Admission About Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been the talk of the NFL for the past few weeks. After finally splitting from the Cleveland Browns and entering free agency, the three-time Pro Bowler landed on the Los Angeles Rams. He made his debut for his new team on Monday night against the San...
