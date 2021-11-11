Lessons from my inner child

Being a parent is a source of joy and fulfillment, and my wife and I aren’t different. Our kids are the most important thing in our lives, and nothing can brighten our day more than spending time with them and watching them develop one step at a time. However, when they’re unhappy, I’m unhappy, and I’d like to share with you things we didn’t know when we started. My kids are now 15 years old and 13 years old, both boys, and we went through some rough times in the past, as my older boy was diagnosed with childhood depression a little after his 10th birthday. I reckon that he could have been diagnosed earlier, but I and my wife just weren’t aware of his condition, as no one ever told us that kids suffer from depression too. We used to be frustrated and didn’t understand why he wasn’t happy, and more often than not we used to blame ourselves, as we thought that the source of his unhappiness is neglect, us not being attentive enough, or even us not being happy ourselves, and that unhappy parents raise unhappy children. That isn’t the case really, as the causes of childhood depression are unknown, and sometimes upbringing has nothing to do with it. You do however have a critical role as parents in treating your child, making sure he’ll get the best conditions to fight his condition. I’d like to share with you how we coped with our son’s condition and managed to be a happy family again.

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO