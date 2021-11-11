Veterans should be saluted

Veterans, we salute you, not only on November 11, but on every day. November 11 is a day set aside for honoring you who are veterans, but you did not give just one day of service. You gave every day you were enlisted. You gave physically and emotionally and made countless sacrifices. You left behind family, friends, a way of life and businesses to defend and protect this cherished land we are privileged to call home. Many went overseas, many stayed on U.S. soil, but the heart of everyone was for the protection and salvation of our homeland. As I write this, chills went up my arms thinking of the dangers you encountered, the loneliness, the pain you endured, and the fear in your heart you have felt. I know many returned with scars (physical and emotional) from your time spent in service to our country that you will carry with you forever. Please reach out to us to help you deal with these as we reach out to you. Many times individuals don't know what to do or what you need but have a heart that wants to help.

MILITARY ・ 13 DAYS AGO