Festival

Veterans should be saluted

Mirror
 6 days ago

Today, like a year ago, COVID-19 will have a negative impact on some Veterans Day activities. Some people still are fearful about gathering in group settings, even outside, such as along parade routes. Some veterans, especially those who are up in age, might be reluctant to attend free meals that some...

www.altoonamirror.com

WTOV 9

'Voices of Gratitude' in Moundsville salutes veterans

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — The Strand Theatre has been hosting performances for years. On this weekend before Veteran's Day -- orchestras, organists and others came together for some special guests in Moundsville. In 2019, the Strand Theatre held it's first ever 'Voices of Gratitude,' event for local veterans. "After our...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Pine And Lakes News

SALUTE Magazine - Veterans Day 2021

• LASTING IMPRESSIONS: Daughter follows father’s footsteps into Minnesota National Guard. For Master Sgt. Chris Strangstalien, of Baxter, an unlikely development gave him the opportunity to be present for something very few parents get to take part in — his child’s first deployment. • PEOPLE MUST CONTINUE TO THANK AND...
BAXTER, MN
local21news.com

CHIME IN | Salute to Veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, CBS 21 would like to share photos of your loved ones who have served in our military and thank them for their service. Post your photos below or by clicking here.
MILITARY
1240 KLYQ

Bitterroot Valley to Salute Veterans Thursday

Veteran's Day, November 11th, will include a number of ceremonies in the Bitterroot Valley this week. At 11 a.m. MST, the valley joins a nationwide "Bells of Peace" observance, with bells ringing as part of the World War One remembrance, when on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the war's armistice went into effect, ending the conflict. This will also be the first Veterans Day ceremony at the new National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Mirror

Salute to service

Thousands of residents braved the cold and a few snow flurries Saturday morning to show support for their local veterans. With a message of loving every service member regardless of their background, area veterans said their hearts were filled to see the “overwhelming support” from the community. “This is really...
ALTOONA, PA
Mirror

Area briefs

The bishop of the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown has announced that the Rev. Timothy Harris, TOR, will begin serving as parish administrator of Our Lady of the Alleghenies Parish, Lilly. Bishop Mark L. Barchak said that Father Matthew Reese “is on leave from his assignment in order to attend to his...
ALTOONA, PA
Mirror

Cambria bridge renamed to honor local fallen soldier

ASHVILLE — It was an emotional ceremony Monday as the Ashville VFW saluted a fallen Army veteran. A bridge on Route 1008 over Chest Creek in East Carroll Township, Cambria Country, was named after Pfc. Kenneth John Ivory, a Chest Springs native who was killed in the Vietnam War. While...
ASHVILLE, PA
Mirror

Joyce missed chance to help Pennsylvania

In March 2021, Rep. John Joyce said he was on the same team as President Joe Biden for Pennsylvania jobs. In an Altoona Mirror letter to the editor on April 5, 2021, I said he was hypocritical and insincere. He had already voted against the American Rescue Plan Act. That...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Day of action in DC for voting rights protections, promised reforms

Hundreds of people marched Wednesday in Washington, D.C., singing songs of struggle and calling for the passage of a voting rights bill by the end of the year. Rev. William Barber II marched alongside other faith leaders, poor and working class Americans and allied elected officials, filling the streets around the White House and demanding […] The post Day of action in DC for voting rights protections, promised reforms appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
powderriverexaminer.com

Veterans, We Salute You

Veterans, we salute you, not only on November 11, but on every day. November 11 is a day set aside for honoring you who are veterans, but you did not give just one day of service. You gave every day you were enlisted. You gave physically and emotionally and made countless sacrifices. You left behind family, friends, a way of life and businesses to defend and protect this cherished land we are privileged to call home. Many went overseas, many stayed on U.S. soil, but the heart of everyone was for the protection and salvation of our homeland. As I write this, chills went up my arms thinking of the dangers you encountered, the loneliness, the pain you endured, and the fear in your heart you have felt. I know many returned with scars (physical and emotional) from your time spent in service to our country that you will carry with you forever. Please reach out to us to help you deal with these as we reach out to you. Many times individuals don't know what to do or what you need but have a heart that wants to help.
MILITARY
The Recorddelta

FOCUS: Salute To Our Veterans 2021

November 11th is a very special day in America. Veterans of all wars, conflicts and commitment to their country will be saluted for their service. Veterans Day will be celebrated all over the country with parades, special services and celebrations. Thousands and thousands of men and women have given their lives for our freedom in the United States and around the world. We must never forget the sacrifices of those men and women who have kept us free.
BUCKHANNON, WV

