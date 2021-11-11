Board grants variance to auto shop

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 10:15 a.m., the Park County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the Variance Request of Larry J. Hart. Mr. Hart is proposing a Major Commercial Business in a General Rural Powell (GR-P) zoning district in order to operate an auto/diesel/machinery repair shop. Major Commercial Business uses are prohibited in GR-P zoning districts; thus, an approved variance is required to proceed with the Special Use Permit process. The site of the proposed use is within a 154-acre parcel approximately 8.25 miles southeast of Powell, on the north side of Highway 295, just east of County Road 4. The parcel is located within part of Section 33, T55N, R98W of the 6th P.M., Park County, Wyoming with an address of 397 Lane 13, Powell.

POWELL, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO