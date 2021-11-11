CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board grants variance to auto shop

The city Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday granted a variance to allow a couple to start an auto repair shop in a South Kettle Street building that previously housed a similar enterprise but whose grandfathered status had lapsed. Rodnee and Nanette Williams of Legacy Auto Worx had been under the...

Lake County News

Board of Supervisors grants appeal of High Valley Ranch cannabis operation

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — For the third time this year, the Board of Supervisors overrode its planning commission and granted an appeal of a major cannabis operation. In a 3-2 vote that followed about four and a half hours of testimony and discussion, the board upheld an appeal filed by Don and Margie Van Pelt against the Sourz‌ ‌HVR‌ ‌Inc. project on the 1,640-acre‌ ‌High‌ ‌Valley‌ ‌Ranch, ‌the former PSI World property, ‌located‌ ‌at‌ ‌11650‌ ‌High‌ ‌Valley‌ ‌Road‌ ‌in‌ Clearlake‌ ‌Oaks.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Mirror

Blair making moves to fill 80 job openings

HOLLIDAYSBURG — Blair County expects to list more job openings on its website in the near future, a change that comes at a higher cost and higher hopes for attracting more applicants for what’s now estimated at 80 job vacancies. Commissioners agreed Tuesday to renew a contract with Workable Applicant...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
portcitydaily.com

Cottage-style apartments bringing 300 more units to Leland

LELAND ​​— Construction is underway on an incoming cottage-style apartment complex in a rapidly developing portion of Leland. The Cape Cottage Apartment Homes, located off West Gate Drive, will comprise 315 one- and two-story cottages across 30.4 acres. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units will span 510 to 1,293 square feet.
LELAND, NC
Gloucester Daily Times

Neighbors sue Essex board over cell tower variances

ESSEX — Eleven abutters to the proposed cell tower site off Eastern Avenue filed suit in Essex Superior Court against the Zoning Board of Appeal’s recent decision to grant variances for the controversial project. The project is being spearheaded by TowerNorth Development LLC, a division of Centerline Communications LLC, in...
ESSEX, MA
Powell Tribune

Variance request

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 10:15 a.m., the Park County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the Variance Request of Larry J. Hart. Mr. Hart is proposing a Major Commercial Business in a General Rural Powell (GR-P) zoning district in order to operate an auto/diesel/machinery repair shop. Major Commercial Business uses are prohibited in GR-P zoning districts; thus, an approved variance is required to proceed with the Special Use Permit process. The site of the proposed use is within a 154-acre parcel approximately 8.25 miles southeast of Powell, on the north side of Highway 295, just east of County Road 4. The parcel is located within part of Section 33, T55N, R98W of the 6th P.M., Park County, Wyoming with an address of 397 Lane 13, Powell.
POWELL, WY
Mirror

Budget still in deficit

HOLLIDAYSBURG — Blair County’s 2022 draft budget deficit is down to $2.6 million, an amount that commissioners will have to decide how to cover before Dec. 3, the date targeted to introduce a balanced spending plan. Commissioners, who held a budget meeting Monday, said they remain interested in learning more...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Mirror

City manager lays out $20.1M capital plan

City Manager Omar Strohm this week unveiled a $20.1 million plan for capital spending by Altoona over the next five years. The city would obtain $15.5 million for the improvements through new borrowing, $2.5 million from capital reserves, $740,000 from state highway aid grants, $600,000 from Community Development Block Grants, $257,000 from general revenues and $400,000 from other sources, according to a plan document.
ALTOONA, PA
Mirror

City projects $856K savings

In September, city officials predicted that Altoona would save $379,000 on a proposed refinancing of old debt. In October, after a closer examination showed more debt was eligible for refinancing than originally thought, they predicted the city would save $560,000. This week, they learned from the city’s financial adviser that...
ALTOONA, PA
Plainsman

County approves variance requests as part of brief agenda

HURON — The Beadle County Commission approved two variance requests, set a bid date for a bridge demolition project and heard a request regarding insurance at its regular meeting Tuesday morning. County Highway Superintendent Merl Hanson informed the commission that his department has nearly wrapped up an inventory of county...
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
Houston Chronicle

Variance request prompts Conroe to revisit billboard ordinance

A proposal to convert a static billboard to digital sparked the city of Conroe to revisit an ordinance that currently prohibits the large signs around the city and in its extraterritorial jurisdiction. Thomas Thrash with Houston-based MH Outdoor Media presented information to the council Wednesday regarding the company’s desired to...
CONROE, TX
inkfreenews.com

County Board Grants Funding To Local Organizations

WARSAW — Funding requests were approved for several organizations at the Kosciusko County Convention, Recreation & Visitor Commission (KCCRVC) meeting Wednesday, Nov. 10. Nick Hauck, vice president of Kosciusko County Velo (KCV) Cycling Club, and Greg Demopoulos, co-founder of KCV, requested $22,400 to be used toward the 2022 Fat & Skinny Tire Fest after a two-year hiatus (A downsized version of the festival was held this year, referred to as Fat & Skinny 16.5).
WARSAW, IN
Mirror

Blair budget mulls non-union pay

HOLLIDAYSBURG — Two Blair County commissioners agreed Wednesday with the idea of issuing one-time payments to qualifying non-union employees in 2022 instead of an across-the-board percentage pay raise. Commissioners Bruce Erb and Amy Webster agreed with the proposed alternative in light of the county’s salary study and follow-up pay adjustments...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
KTLO

Cotter Planning, Zoning to discuss setback variance

The Cotter Planning and Zoning will meet Wednesday evening at 7.The purpose of the meeting is to listen to any public comments on a variance request for a front setback reduction on lots 410-417, located on Mclean Avenue.
COTTER, AR
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Board to seek grants to improve downtown parking lot

The Marion County Board has approved seeking grants that would pay for all or most of the cost of creating a county parking lot off the 200 block of North Broadway. County employees use the two empty lots now for parking, but the surface is uneven as no improvements were made after a gas station and building that formerly held a donut shop were torn down.
MARION COUNTY, IL
gowatertown.net

City of Watertown netting new revenue thanks to sump pump variance fee

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The city of Watertown is pulling in new revenue this fall from its new sump pump variance policy. Those who apply, and receive approval, for the variance to pump water from their sump directly into the storm sewer system now have to pay a $125 fee. In the past, that’s a process that was free of charge.
WATERTOWN, SD
sent-trib.com

Williamsburg addition approved: Plan commission OKs variances

A new Williamsburg on the River subdivision is getting the green light, with the developer asked to fix a few deficiencies. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Wood County Planning Commission approved Danberry Realtors’ preliminary plan, which had been delayed at the October meeting. Essentially the same plan for 32 single-family homes...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Rochelle News-Leader

Creston board: Village to pursue grant for downtown

ROCHELLE — The Creston Village Board decided Tuesday to authorize Village Engineer Kevin Bunge to work on an application for a Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Rebuild Illinois Main Street & Downtown grant for Creston’s downtown area. The grant has a $250,000 minimum and $3 million maximum and...
CRESTON, IL
pinalcentral.com

Board votes to accept grant for COVID 'vaccine equity'

FLORENCE — Two months after narrowly voting to reject it, the Pinal County Board of Supervisors, sitting as the Pinal Public Health District board, voted to accept a $3.3 million grant to help bring COVID vaccines to the county’s underserved populations. Board member Jeff McClure, R-Eagle Crest Ranch, reversed his...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

