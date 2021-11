Discovery School is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year. Applications as well as additional information is now available on the school website. Applications are available on our website; or printed copies can be obtained at the Discovery School office and the MCS Central Office. The documents required for each grade level are listed on the application. Applications are due January 7th and testing occurs during the months of January and February.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO