Update: This post initially included a video showing the item duplication glitch in action: it's subsequently been removed from Youtube. Over the weekend New World players discovered a glitch in Amazon Games' recently launched MMO, and not for the first time. This one allowed players to duplicate furniture among many other items, though the duping of trophies (furniture that buffs you in the world, rare and expensive) is what's got some folk extremely hot under the collar. Players could use this glitch to duplicate a particularly expensive item and sell it for free money.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO