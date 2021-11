A man and his Moog, alone on a deserted beach, while a flurry of caustic drums soundtrack the black-and-white double-exposed imagery is how J.R.C.G.’s “Lowrider” is presented to us. A fitting way to let listeners know that it is very much not a cover of War’s 1975 hit and, instead, more akin to the similarly monosyllabic Can of the same era, with its bold experimentation of sonic palettes and krautrock rhythms. It may not make you want to boogie on the dance floor but a hit of acid could certainly make for a nice pairing.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO