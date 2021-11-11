CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NH

Letter: I asked Shaheen to assure rights of protesters are respected

By Editorials
Union Leader
 6 days ago

To the Editor: I wrote Senator Jeanne Shaheen to ask what specific and immediate steps she was prepared to take to insure the civil rights of unjustly detained January 6th Washington protestors. The senator sent me a reply. Her letter contained a number of misleading statements and an outright...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 2

Bribem and Whorris
6d ago

Bravo John. Senator Shaheen, Hassan, reps Pappas, Kuster have no intention to follow the rule of law. It's loyalty to party before rights of the people. Its time NH finds good Republicans the democrats have turned NH into Massachusetts lite.

Reply
2
Related
Union Leader

Cheney speaks: Defending democracy matters

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming spoke at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications’ First Amendment Honors program last Tuesday. Below are excerpts from her remarks. You know, I am a conservative Republican. I disagree strongly with nearly everything President Biden has done since he has been in office. His policies are bad for this country. I believe deeply that conservative principles: limited government, low taxes, a strong national defense, the family — the family as the essential building block of our nation and our society, those are the right ideals for this country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Voting rights

Make Democracy – ‘rule by the people’ – a reality. The Voting Rights Act (VRA) of 1965 (subsequently amended) was passed to protect the U.S. Constitution’s 14th and 15th amendments and to prohibit state/local governments from passing discriminatory and obstructive voting laws. Yet, in recent U.S. Supreme Court cases, the court has struck down key provisions of VRA, including the provision requiring that the federal government pre-approve proposed voting rule changes by states with a history of racial discrimination in voting. This has resulted in the closure of polling places, restrictions on early voting, and attempts to block voting by mail — particularly in the South. In September 2019, The Leadership Conference Education Fund reported that 13 states “closed a staggering 1,688 polling locations in just six years.”
ELECTIONS
Union Leader

Carlos Cardona: Leadership needed on common sense immigration reforms

FOR THREE DECADES, politicians have talked about fixing our broken immigration system, but they haven’t really done anything about it. Now, Congress has the opportunity to include pathways to citizenship for Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status holders, farmworkers, and essential workers in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Small business...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NH
State
New Hampshire State
State
Washington State
Quad-Cities Times

Letter: Gun rights aren't absolute

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court addressed gun rights once again. Most arguments center on the part of the Second Amendment that says "the rights of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed". However, the amendment begins with the phrase "a well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State".
LAW
Reading Eagle

Letter: Respect everyone’s right to decide about vaccine

Many people have strong reactions to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates. We absolutely should respect everyone’s right to make their own medical decisions with the support of their medical doctor, without coercion, pressure or incentives. One’s rights should not be contingent on someone else’s forced compliance. Our bodies do not...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Mixed messages delivered by right

In a letter misrepresenting one of the president's spending proposals, a local man called for that money to instead be shelled out to "the homeless ... poverty-stricken families of Appalachia ... the understaffed nursing homes" and a whole host of other groups of Americans. This is a common right-wing refrain...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Democracy depends on everyone exercising voting rights

Letter: Vaccine skeptic’s backstory reveals a troubling pattern Letter: St. Louis drivers should count to three at green lights Letter: Even in 'Godfather' film, abortion is a murder metaphor Letter: Students must learn harsh, uncomfortable truths Letter: Greedy insurance companies trying to kill Medicare. Regarding the letter "Keeping the filibuster...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Union Leader

Granite Status: New proposed Congressional districts, same fights

THE PROPOSAL for reshaped Congressional districts in New Hampshire has so far done little to change the trajectory of the 2022 election. With Rep. Chris Pappas signaling his intent to seek reelection and the district retaining the towns where the better-funded Republican primary candidates live — the Rye residence of Gail Huff Brown is right on the border, with the Seacoast split between the proposed new districts — the field is different, but the game is still the same.
RYE, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#American
Union Leader

Sweeping ban on vaccine mandates moves ahead

CONCORD — Vaccine mandate opponents turned out in force Tuesday to support a comprehensive ban that would prevent any private or public entity from requiring employees to be inoculated against COVID-19. House Republican leaders took delight in advancing this proposed ban on the day President Joe Biden was in New Hampshire.
CONCORD, NH
Union Leader

GOP congressional redistricting plan clears House committee

CONCORD — Sweeping changes to the two New Hampshire congressional districts’ boundaries cleared a key House committee along partisan lines Tuesday. The 8-7 vote of the House Special Committee on Redistricting moves the amended proposal (HB 52) to the full House, which will take it up in January. All Republicans voted for the map, and all Democrats opposed it.
CONCORD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KNOX News Radio

Petition asks that Line 3 protest charges be dropped

An online petition asking Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to drop all criminal charges against hundreds of demonstrators arrested in connection with the Line 3 pipeline protests in northern Minnesota has collected more than 14,000 signatures. Organizers say the charges are based on “brutal policing tactics,”...
PROTESTS
Post-Bulletin

Letter: Let's treat gravesites with dignity and respect

I was disappointed to read in the weekend edition (Oct. 30) the section on the haunted institution graveyard. I was one of the co-chairs of the Remembering With Dignity project to restore graveyards around the state of Minnesota. At the time, thousands of institutionalized persons had been buried without stones or names. One of the sites at Rochester is yet unknown. Thanks to RWD and local efforts, one site has been restored with gravestones with names of the deceased.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy