Wild beat Coyotes 5-2 for fourth straight win

GLENDALE, ARIZ. – Kevin Fiala didn't play baseball as a kid, but his swing would suggest otherwise. Fiala scored the Wild's flashiest goal of the season so far, batting in the puck with the shaft of his stick to open the floodgates on a 5-2 blowout against the Coyotes in front of 13,488 at Gila River Arena that extended the team's win streak to four games at the beginning of a three-game road trip.
Shayne Gostisbehere continued his hot stretch by factoring in on both Coyotes goals on Wednesday Night at Gila River Arena but Kevin Fiala's three-point performance helped lead the red-hot Minnesota Wild to a 5-2 win over the Coyotes. Gostisbehere recorded a goal and an assist to elevate his scoring totals...
Notes, quotes and reactions from the Wild's victory Wednesday night at Gila River Arena. Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Wednesday night:. 1. Make it four. Minnesota has gotten on a nice little...
The Minnesota Wild had one of their most dominating performances of the season last night as they defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. The win moves the Wild to 9-3-0 on the season. There are lots of great things to talk about after this victory, so let’s look at some of...
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists for the Minnesota Wild, who won their fourth straight game with a 5-2 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Wednesday. Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno and Dmitry Kulikov scored for the Wild (9-3-0),...
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kevin Fiala has been some kind of snakebitten this season. After scoring a goal in the Oct. 15 season opener — seemingly a precursor for a breakout campaign — Fiala hadn’t found the back of the net in 10 straight games heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Arizona Coyotes.
When Charlie McAvoy scored in the second period of Sunday’s Boston Bruins-Montreal Canadiens game, he was charging through the center of the offensive zone like a heat-seeking missile. Unfortunately for Bruins teammate Nick Foligno, he had to be the one to stop him. It was McAvoy’s goal at 8:27 in...
Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle each scored twice in the Boston Bruins’$2 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. More important than four goals from Charlies, though, was the fact that it was four goals from players outside the top line.
The Minnesota Wild registered another comeback win in this young NHL season to beat Anders Lee, Zach Parise and the New York Islanders 5-2. Rookie Brandon Duhaime scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, about two minutes after Ryan Hartman tied the game for Minnesota. Duhamie was named...
The Detroit Red Wings were already coming off an adrenaline pumping victory Saturday evening. Would the return of captain Dylan Larkin serve as another shot of adrenaline. The first period alone certainly answered that question. Pius Suter scored again and chipped in an assist while Lucas Raymond kept his hot streak alive in Detroit’s 5-2 victory over Vegas Sunday night.
You could tell how badly the Wild wanted to win Sunday’s game for backup goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen. Whether it was Matt Dumba sprawling across the crease to save a surefire goal early, or Jonas Brodin making a couple of incredible defensive plays late, the Wild played their butts off in front of Kahkonen, who has only played twice this season with starting goaltender Cam Talbot garnering most of the reps.
Minnesota Wild fans know that if this franchise can do anything, it is play down to worse teams. Commenters dubbed this game a trap game from the beginning, with the Wild due to face the Vegas Golden Knights in less than 24 hours. However, Dean Evason and his staff have emphasized taking it shift by shift. Tonight, their present mentality was on display.
The Bruins entered Tuesday knowing that the Senators were not going to make it easy on them. Far from the most talented team in the league, the Sens’ success will often be based on their ability to make their opponent uncomfortable. And when the temperature jumped more than a few degrees after a sleepy opening frame on the Boston bench, the Bruins found themselves more than willing to up the ante in a 3-2 victory.
Buffalo gave up seven shots to the Penguins while on the power play. Pittsburgh had shorthanded breakaways, 2-on-1’s and a man wide open for a one-timer while down a man. Don Granato talked about after the game and he said many things went into it,
Blackhawks Live is back after a winning week of hockey! Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back on the air and are joined by Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones. Seth talks about joining the Hawks, the team turning around their play as of late, and more! Plus the guys giveaway a Boikey’s prize pack and ask […]
Sabres head coach Don Granato joined the “Howard and Jeremy Show” on Tuesday as his team looks to bounce back from a Saturday loss to the Maple Leafs when his team takes on the Penguins on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Here’s some of what he had to say:
Comments / 0