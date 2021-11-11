CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wiggins dominates former Wolves mates with season-best 35

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins drove the baseline for an...

sacramentosun.com

Andrew Wiggins picks on former team as Warriors whip Wolves

Andrew Wiggins scorched his old team for a season-high 35 points Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors overcame a career-best 48-point performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards for a 123-110 victory at San Francisco. Stephen Curry chipped in with 25 points for the Warriors, who won a sixth...
NBA
FanSided

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins baptizes former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns (Video)

Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins faced off against his former team, the Timberwolves, and put his old teammate Karl-Anthony Towns on a poster with a huge dunk. The Golden State Warriors have seen Andrew Wiggins be a bit hot-and-cold since he joined the franchise. Having said that, when they played host to the wing’s former team on Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wiggins was ready for the challenge.
NBA
NBC Sports

Wiggins relishes poster dunks, not revenge game vs. T-Wolves

Andrew Wiggins threw down two huge poster dunks Wednesday night in the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Just take a look for yourself at Maple Jordan getting up in front of the home crowd. Both dunks came at the expense of Wiggins' former teammate, Karl-Anthony...
NBA
FanSided

Game Report: Wiggins has a night out against his former team

He may have dismissed the idea of it being a revenge game, but there sure was a heightened level of aggression and emotion from Andrew Wiggins against his former team on Wednesday night. His 35 points, punctuated by two massive poster dunks on former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, was enough to steer the Golden State Warriors to a 123-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA
104.1 WIKY

NBA roundup: Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins stars in win over Wolves

Andrew Wiggins scorched his old team for a season-high 35 points Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors overcame a career-best 48-point performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for a 123-110 victory at San Francisco. Stephen Curry chipped in with 25 points for the Warriors, who won a sixth...
NBA
NBC Sports

Was Wiggins' monster game vs. T-Wolves 'personal vendetta'?

Chris Finch has seen Andrew Wiggins elevate his game against the Minnesota Timberwolves before, so the Wolves head coach wasn't surprised when an agressive Wiggins went off for 35 points in the Warriors' 123-110 win over his old team. While Wiggins said there was no revenge game mindset for him,...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Former Wolves star Wiggins helps spearhead Golden State’s top-ranked defense

SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew Wiggins is an important part of the defense that has the No. 1 defensive efficiency in the NBA. That sentence may seem like an impossibility to some of Wiggins' detractors when he was in Minnesota, but with Golden State, Wiggins has become a key component to the defense that has had the strongest start to the season (98.2 points allowed per 100 possessions). The Warriors ...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Andrew Wiggins throws down 2 poster dunks on KAT in monster game vs T-Wolves

The Golden State Warriors are an NBA-best 10-1, and that’s even before Klay Thompson returns from injury. Steph Curry has gotten big help from other players so far this season, such as Andrew Wiggins. On Wednesday night, Wiggins had a huge performance vs the team that drafted him No. 1...
NBA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Wiggins breaks out in win over T-Wolves

SAN FRANCISCO -- Seven home games down, one to go. After defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-108 at Chase Center on Wednesday night, the Warriors have won all but one of their games so far during this homestand, bringing them to a league-best 10-1 record. In the first three quarters against...
NBA
