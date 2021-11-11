Wiggins dominates former Wolves mates with season-best 35

SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew Wiggins is an important part of the defense that has the No. 1 defensive efficiency in the NBA. That sentence may seem like an impossibility to some of Wiggins' detractors when he was in Minnesota, but with Golden State, Wiggins has become a key component to the defense that has had the strongest start to the season (98.2 points allowed per 100 possessions). The Warriors ...

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO