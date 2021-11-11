Wiggins dominates former Wolves mates with season-best 35

Trades: there are lots of them in the NBA. Some turn out to be relatively meaningless. Do you remember when the Golden State Warriors swapped Lou Amundson and a second-round pick for Brandon Rush, for instance? No, you probably do not. Other trades have fundamentally shifted the entire league. In...
Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors comfortably destroyed the Minnesota Timberwolves as they won their 10th game of the 2021-22 NBA season. It was a special game for Wiggins as he faced off against his former team. Wiggins knew that well and went on to bring his best game...
Andrew Wiggins scorched his old team for a season-high 35 points Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors overcame a career-best 48-point performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards for a 123-110 victory at San Francisco. Stephen Curry chipped in with 25 points for the Warriors, who won a sixth...
Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins faced off against his former team, the Timberwolves, and put his old teammate Karl-Anthony Towns on a poster with a huge dunk. The Golden State Warriors have seen Andrew Wiggins be a bit hot-and-cold since he joined the franchise. Having said that, when they played host to the wing’s former team on Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wiggins was ready for the challenge.
Andrew Wiggins says that Wednesday wasn’t a revenge game. Wolves head coach Chris Finch disagrees. “This is the second time that I’ve been with the team, playing the Warriors, and both times he had big nights,” Finch said, via The Athletic. “He obviously has a personal vendetta.”. It’s easy to...
Andrew Wiggins threw down two huge poster dunks Wednesday night in the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Just take a look for yourself at Maple Jordan getting up in front of the home crowd. Both dunks came at the expense of Wiggins' former teammate, Karl-Anthony...
He may have dismissed the idea of it being a revenge game, but there sure was a heightened level of aggression and emotion from Andrew Wiggins against his former team on Wednesday night. His 35 points, punctuated by two massive poster dunks on former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, was enough to steer the Golden State Warriors to a 123-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Chris Finch has seen Andrew Wiggins elevate his game against the Minnesota Timberwolves before, so the Wolves head coach wasn't surprised when an agressive Wiggins went off for 35 points in the Warriors' 123-110 win over his old team. While Wiggins said there was no revenge game mindset for him,...
SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew Wiggins is an important part of the defense that has the No. 1 defensive efficiency in the NBA. That sentence may seem like an impossibility to some of Wiggins' detractors when he was in Minnesota, but with Golden State, Wiggins has become a key component to the defense that has had the strongest start to the season (98.2 points allowed per 100 possessions). The Warriors ...
The Golden State Warriors are an NBA-best 10-1, and that’s even before Klay Thompson returns from injury. Steph Curry has gotten big help from other players so far this season, such as Andrew Wiggins. On Wednesday night, Wiggins had a huge performance vs the team that drafted him No. 1...
SAN FRANCISCO -- Seven home games down, one to go. After defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-108 at Chase Center on Wednesday night, the Warriors have won all but one of their games so far during this homestand, bringing them to a league-best 10-1 record. In the first three quarters against...
