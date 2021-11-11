CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Tyson's 3 at buzzer lifts Seattle over Alcorn State 69-66

perutribune.com
 6 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

House votes to censure Gosar and boot him from committees

The House voted almost entirely along party lines on Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and take away his committee seats for posting an anime video depicting him violently attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden . Only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.),...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Seattle, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to grant emergency authorization for its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Bannon to plead not guilty to contempt of Congress charges

Former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon filed a motion on Wednesday to plead not guilty to contempt of Congress charges and waived his right to an arraignment. Bannon was indicted last week by a grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress after he did not appear for a scheduled deposition before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hayford
Fox News

Ahmaud Arbery trial: State of Georgia rests its case

Georgia prosecutors rested their case Tuesday after eight days of testimony in the trial of three White men accused of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Greg McMichael, 67, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, are charged with murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment for which they face up to life in prison.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy