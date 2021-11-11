Darling Harbour is hosting a whimsical art installation to herald the end of a dark winter

Shine On SF and TogetherSF in partnership with Youth Speaks, SF Parks Alliance, First Exposures, Building 180 and One Hat One Hand, are excited to announce Love Letters to SF Workshop Series. Workshop participants will learn about the art and skill of short-form storytelling while helping to create a traveling art installation using more than 3,000 individual Golden Cards. The Golden Cards were collected as part of the Shine On SF Golden Tree activation, which travelled the city this summer and fall to ask San Franciscans the question, “What Makes SF Shine?”. Each Golden Card captures unique, handwritten reactions to the question and together the cards offer a dynamic portrait of the things we value about San Francisco. Workshop volunteers will help affix Golden Cards to seven-foot-tall block letters spelling ‘SHINE ON SF’ under the direction of the installation designer. The letters will then pop-up at multiple locations across the city during the holidays.

