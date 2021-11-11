CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Tlou Energy to produce hydrogen in Botswana

naturalgasworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTlou is working with fellow Australian company Synergen Met to produce...

www.naturalgasworld.com

naturalgasworld.com

DNG Energy receives South Africa's 1st LNG shipment

The company is promoting the use of LNG for road and maritime transport. DNG Energy has received South Africa’s first-ever consignment of LNG, it said on November 16 in a statement. The shipment arrived from Rotterd...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Fortescue's Queensland hydrogen facility gets planning go-ahead

The facility will have an initial capacity to manufacture up to two gigawatts of electrolysers annually. Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has gained planning approval to build hydrogen equipment manufacturing facilities in Gladstone, the Queensland government said on November 17. Deputy premier and minister for state development Steven Miles said the...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Mitsui, GS Energy to partner Abu Dhabi for blue ammonia project

Mitsui and South Korean GS Energy in association with ADNOC and ADQ have partnered with Ta’ziz and Fertiglobe to develop a blue ammonia facility in Ruwais. Japan’s Mitsui and South Korean GS Energy in association with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and ADQ have par...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Energy transition in Japan and implications for gas

This Insight explores potential pathways for Japan to move towards its ambitious targets. In October 2020, the then newly-appointed Japanese Prime Minister surprised the world, and many of his officials, by announcing a commitment for Japan to reach Net Zero by 2050. In April 2021, he strengthened the commitment by setting a 2030 target for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 46 per cent compared to 2013 levels. Net Zero and associated interim targets will be challenging for many countries, but are particularly challenging for Japan. Following the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, Japan’s nuclear power generation has been much reduced, resulting in significantly increased reliance on fossil fuels, notably coal and LNG.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Scottish govt says Cambo field shouldn't get greenlight

This is the first time the Scottish leader has explicitly said that the project should not go ahead. Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said on November 16 that the Cambo oil development west of the Shetland Islands should not get the green light. This is the first time the Scottish...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

ADNOC announces $6bn investment to enable drilling growth

The state-owned company is looking to boost its crude oil production capacity to 5mn barrels/day by 2030 and achieve gas self-sufficiency for the UAE. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on November 16 announced investments worth up to almost $6bn to enable drilling growth. The state-owned company is looking to boost its crude oil production capacity to 5mn barrels/day by 2030 and achieve gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

EU backs four CCS projects through innovation fund

The funding support will enable the scale-up of "game-changing technologies", the European Commission said. The European Commission announced on November 16 it was investing €1.1bn ($1.2bn) from the EU's Innovation Fund in seven large-scale projects to reduce emissions, including four involving carbon capture storage (CCS). At a refinery in Porvoo,...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

The gas market is once again rife with bullish signals

Following a number of uneasy weeks at elevated prices, the gas market is once again rife with bullish signals. In Europe, the suspension of Nord Stream 2’s certification process has let bullish momentum take hold again, resulting in higher TTF prices due to the evaporating expectations of any supply relief through this pipeline during the Northern Hemisphere winter.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Jonah achieves OGMP 2.0 Gold Standard

It is the only US company to achieve the rating. Denver-based gas company Jonah Energy announced on November 16 it had achieved the Gold Standard by the UN-backed Oil & Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) for its methane reporting plan. Jonah secured the rating under the OGMP 2.0 initiative. Not only...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gas-to-power breakthrough made in Texas

NET Power said it has delivered zero-emission power to the Texas grid. Energy company NET Power on November 16 said it made a technological breakthrough by putting zero-emission electricity derived from natural gas on the Texas grid. NET Power, owned in part by energy services company McDermott International, a low-carbon...
TEXAS STATE
naturalgasworld.com

Pavilion, Qatar, Chevron create GHG reporting methodology for LNG

The methodology will be applied to sales and purchase agreements, specifically those executed by Pavilion Energy with QatarEnergy and Chevron. Singapore’s Pavilion Energy, QatarEnergy, and Chevron have jointly published a quantification and reporting methodology to produce a statement of greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) for delivered LNG cargoes, they said on November 17 in a joint statement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Enbridge shuts portion of BC gas system

Canadian infrastructure company Enbridge said November 16 heavy rains in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland had forced it to shut a portion of its T-South natural gas pipeline. In a system notice, the company said flooding in the area had forced it to shut T-South between Merrit and Hope for precautionary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Texas port authority pursuing low-carbon future

From hydrogen to carbon storage, the port authority in Corpus Christi is claiming a leadership position in the energy transition. The authority governing the port of Corpus Christi in Texas said November 16 it was committed to a low-carbon future by pursuing options ranging from hydrogen to carbon storage. “Even...
TEXAS STATE
naturalgasworld.com

RNG producer Archea Energy close to output goal

The company is using gas emitted from landfills as a source of energy. Landfill-gas generator Archea Energy said November 15 that it was close to its target for production of renewable natural gas (RNG) for the whole of 2021. Archea, which has headquarters in Houston, said it produced the equivalent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

China Gas Holdings inks multiple green energy pacts

These agreements, signed in the past few months, cover natural gas, hydrogen and renewables. Hong Kong-listed gas retailer China Gas Holdings has signed multiple agreements in recent months to expand its green and alternative energy activities, it said on November 16. In March this year, the company signed a pact...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Oil and gas still needed for decades to come: BP

BP’s Looney added that the conversation about energy should be less of an ideological one. The CEO of UK energy company BP on November 15 told cable news broadcaster CNBC that oil and natural gas will remain part of the energy mix for the foreseeable future. BP CEO Bernard Looney...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Global Coal to Clean Power Transition initiative missing key support

Following the COP26 news that approximately 46 countries, five subnational and 26 organisations pledged in total or in part to the Global Coal to Clean Power Transition initiative. Following the COP26 news that approximately 46 countries, five subnational and 26 organisations pledged in total or in part to the Global...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Novatek hopes to replicate successful LNG strategy to become leader in low-carbon ammonia and blue hydrogen

Russian producer Novatek’s planned ammonia-hydrogen complex will allow it to replicate its success in LNG and get an early foothold on the blue ammonia and hydrogen markets. Russian producer Novatek’s planned ammonia-hydrogen complex will allow it to replicate its success in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and get an early foothold on the blue ammonia and hydrogen markets, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that Novatek’s new project is anticipated to generate 120 thousand tons per annum (kpta) of hydrogen and 2 million tons per annum (mpta) of ammonia, in addition to Novatek growing its liquefication capacity to 59 mpta in the next five years, which will be used to capitalize on expected global demand growth for low-carbon fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Maersk-Noble merger to form world's 3rd largest rig owner

Shareholders are mostly backing the tie-up. The merger of offshore drilling companies Maersk Drilling and Noble Corp is due to create the third largest rig fleet in the world after China Oilfield Services and Valaris, analysts at Westwood Global Energy said in a research note on November 13. Maersk and...
BUSINESS
naturalgasworld.com

Egypt’s Low Carbon Hydrogen Development Prospects

This paper explores the prospects for low carbon hydrogen (blue and green hydrogen) developments in Egypt. Egypt has one of the largest economies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and several of its industries are large sources of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. As part of its contribution to mitigate GHG emissions within the framework of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, Egypt is focusing on the development of an ambitious renewable energy programme.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

