Family Relationships

A Tough Decision

guideposts.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI slipped into the funeral home, and Mom was in a nursing home now, under hospice care. It was time to get familiarized with her pre-paid funeral arrangements. I dreaded it. The funeral director greeted me with a kind smile. As we reviewed the paperwork, I started...

www.guideposts.org

thelakewoodscoop.com

The First Time His Parents Saw Him, They Knew Something Was Wrong

[COMMUNICATED] When Fraidy Davidovich looked at her son’s face for the very first time, she knew immediately that something was wrong. She already had three kids prior, and for the first time, Fraidy was actually frightened. Her screaming little newborn son’s entire mouth was completely split apart, all the way from his lip to his nose. It looked disturbing. It looked wrong. Moments later, the doctors in the birthing ward in Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed what was going on: Fraidy and Dovid’s fourth child was born with a cleft lip.
Iola Register

Life is tough; so are you

As a young student, Amber Jewell held on to Fridays because that was the day school cooks distributed extra biscuits at lunch. “I was always so hungry and that gesture really impacted me as an act of kindness,” she said. Jewell refers to such acts as “pebbles” that everyone carries...
Parents Magazine

Dad Pays Son for Chores His Stepmom Secretly Gave Him And Redditors Are On His Side

Couple disagreements are expected, but one dad thinks his wife may have taken it too far and took to Reddit to let out his frustration. The OP, AshGardGrade, posted a recent argument between his wife and himself regarding their children and chores. Right off the bat, AshGardGrade is quick to specify that they share two daughters together and his son (her stepson). The family has a "very specific chore schedule" that gives each family member time to do chores, homework, sports, and family and friend time.
guideposts.org

Preparing for Loss

Beethoven stopped eating. As I sent this text to the family, my eyes teared up. Our beloved dog is in his final days. My husband David and I are giving Beethoven what I call doggie hospice care. Seventeen years has shown me that Beethoven is more than a pet—he’s a real family member.
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
InspireMore

‘I’m pregnant,’ trembled out of my mouth. I was 16. My mom told me to move out.’: Teen mom works 3 jobs to make ends meet, graduates nursing school with honors

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “At 16 I sat on my bed crying to my sister with a positive pregnancy test in hand. I had been with a boy on and off for a year, I was young and in love. That day, I became a statistic. This was not something I was prepared for. I planned on going away to college and doing stuff normal teenagers do. I realized at that very second my whole life was about to change. I cried for hours on hours. My little sister held my hand and kept telling me it was going to be okay. When I could barely breathe, she squeezed tighter reassuring me I could do it, that I helped raise her and she believed in me. My mom walked in the room and knew something was wrong. The words, ‘I’m pregnant’ trembled out of my mouth. She looked at me with disappointment and shame. I felt my heart sink into the floor. My step dad then came into the room screaming and told me I had to get an abortion and did not have a choice because I was under 18. I knew that this was not true and I knew I could make my own choice. I made the conscious decision to keep the baby. When I went to my first ultrasound and I heard the heartbeat, I knew this was the right choice for me.
HeraldNet

What Men Love: 7 Simple Things to Do to Make Him Notice You

It’s normal to feel attracted toward somebody. It’s normal to look at a guy and wish that he was yours. But you know what isn’t normal? To have your feelings go unnoticed. I can imagine how that feels because I’ve been there many a time. A quick sob story that...
marriage.com

15 Signs He’s Tired of You & How to Deal With It

When a relationship begins, there’s this excitement and energy that emanates from both partners. At this point, they can do almost anything for each other because of the newness of their love and bond. However, as time goes on, different factors begin to test their love for each other, and...
Telegraph

The pandemic has turned my husband into a horrible, controlling bully

I’m starting to wonder if my husband’s having some sort of midlife crisis making him act like some crazed dictator with his own family. It started when our three adult kids – all in their twenties, quite normal and pleasant people – came home for lockdown. To begin with, it was sort of blitz spirit and everyone pulled their weight. We agreed that chores needed to be shared and personal space respected. My husband, who’d taken early retirement just before lockdown, assumed the role of chief cook and organiser of online shopping, cleaning it with antiviral wipes as it came through the door.
NJ.com

Dear Annie: Brother is deserting the family

Dear Annie: My slightly older brother and his spouse (in their mid-30s) are moving to Texas from California with their three toddler-aged children for no other reason than politics -- politics to which no one else in the family subscribes. I am unmarried and childless and have loved being “Auntie”...
Coeur d'Alene Press

The stay-at-home dad: The children live in fear

Fear should be fun on Halloween. By the time Oct. 31 rolls around, however, I’m always burned out on dealing with the various fears of my children, most of which have nothing to do with ghouls and monsters. My 4-year-old likes to talk about “scary” things as if they don’t...
Thought Coffee

If divorce is really reached, it means that the woman has thought about it many times in her heart

At the time of divorce, we need to get the courage and strength in our hearts to make such a decision. It is not difficult for a woman to make a marriage decision. As long as there is love, it can give a woman the power to enter into marriage. The longer a woman spends in a marriage, the easier it is to fall into it. No matter how hard life is and no matter how wrong it is, a woman will not easily choose to divorce.
ABC 15 News

Valley family loses both parents to COVID-19 on the same day

A Valley woman recently lost her mom and dad to the coronavirus. "The doctors told me it's gotten really bad," said Vanessa Esparza. According to Esparza, her mom, Veronica, and dad, Victor, had been married for more than 28 years when the couple was diagnosed with COVID. She said they...
Jahid1975

Why Do Some Mothers Break Ties with Their Children?

Why Do Some Mothers Break Ties with Their Children?By Jahid. Why do some mothers break ties with their children? Why do parents reject their children? There's never any lack of excuses: The children become disrespectful, obstinate, arrogant, or rude; they're not working; they don't study; they get involved with drugs, gangs, and crime. Or the mother doesn't love them...Many parents struggle to bond with their children. Sometimes it can get to a point where the parent may not even want to live with their infant, even if they are struggling. Parents can get too caught up in their new life, with work and the responsibilities of having a newborn, that they fail to remember they have a child. It all starts with a lack of mothering skills.
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
