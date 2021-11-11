CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Centipede: Recharged Interview – Development, Changes, Improvements, and More

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGames during the era of the arcade were basically a completely unrecognizable medium from what they are now, but there are certain gems from that bygone era that remain timeless classics to this day. A lot of those arcade gems are under Atari’s belt, and recently, the company’s been bringing back...

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
videochums.com

Black Widow: Recharged

Atari's series of Recharged classic arcade games now has a third installment with Black Widow so get ready for some insect-blasting. Black Widow is one of the first examples of what we now call a twin-stick shooter. In fact, that and Robotron: 2084 essentially defined the genre way back in 1982. Although I'd argue that Robotron: 2084 has stood the test of time better than Black Widow has, there's no denying that both are still great fun. Black Widow: Recharged takes the basic premise of the original game and expands it with brand new weapon power-ups, a cool bomb-style special move, and more fluid gameplay. Thankfully, the original formula remains intact where you control a spider on a web as you shoot at incoming insects before they get the best of you. There's a wide variety of enemies to blast, too, with some that explode and others that lay eggs which you should push off the edge of your web if you don't want them to hatch into something devious. Overall, Black Widow: Recharged provides intuitive shooting action that makes chasing high scores fun.
VIDEO GAMES
Rely on Horror

Resident Evil: The Board Game — Impressions and Developer Interview!

Over the last few years, some of our favorite games have seen a surprising rise in adaptions — not in the form of movies or books necessarily, but in the form of board games. Dark Souls, Devil May Cry, and yes, Resident Evil, have all made the leap from screen to table thanks to the efforts of Steamforged Games. Partnered with each game’s publisher and acquiring funding through Kickstarter backers, Steamforged has built up quite a library of unique titles. Resident Evil has become perhaps their largest franchise, or at least the most ubiquitous one, as they are set to begin production on a third, full-scale board game adapting an entry from the series.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Interview: Developing and Balancing Square Enix’s Dungeon Encounters

Dungeon Encounters ended up being one of Square Enix’s 2021 surprises. A more stripped back and traditional approach to an RPG, it goes back to basics and can be incredibly difficult. To help better understand Dungeon Encounters and how it came to be, Siliconera spoke with Producer Hiroaki Kato and Director Hiroyuki Ito about its development, features, and characters.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Atari Games#New Xbox#Mega Cat Studios
gamingbolt.com

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is Out Now for the Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is, to this day, one of the best RPGs you’ll ever play, and appropriately enough, it has been made available on a large number of platforms and devices with multiple ports over the years. A lot of those ports have been handled by Aspyr Media, who’ve now brought the game over to the Nintendo Switch as well, filling out a notable gap in the game’s list of platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
hackernoon.com

3 Coding Interview Challenges for Mid-level React Developers

React is one of the most popular front-end web frameworks. It is used to build interactive and dynamic web components. React comes with many benefits. It uses virtual DOM, JSX, and it is comparatively easier to learn and use. React interviews can be challenging. There are several concepts in React....
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamingbolt.com

Compulsion Games’ Next Project is a Dark Fantasy Story-Driven Single Player Game, Codenamed “Midnight” – Rumour

We Happy Few developer Compulsion Games has been largely silent about its next game since it was acquired by Microsoft in 2018. Recently, we did find out that the studio’s next project is going to be a single player narrative-driven third person game, and now, a report published by Windows Central has revealed more potential new details on the project.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Forza Horizon 5 Crosses 6 Million Players

Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 5 has been performing exceptionally well since it entered early access last week and launched worldwide on November 9th. Though noted to have crossed 4.5 million players and becoming Xbox Game Studios’ biggest launch ever, it continues to rack up the player numbers. GM of Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Trailer Details Post-Launch Support and Endgame Content

Rainbow Six Extraction has been on the receiving end of everything from criticism to indifference since it was first unveiled, but ahead of its launch in the not-too-distant future, Ubisoft has been revealing new details on the co-op shooter in an attempt to sway opinion. In a new trailer, the company has shared details on what its endgame content will look like, and what you can expect from its post-launch support.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Releases on January 20th, 2022 for $40; Includes Buddy Pass

Ubisoft recently announced that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will be releasing on January 20th 2022. The Standard Edition retails for $40 while the Deluxe Edition costs $50 and includes the base game with three “bonus packs.” All who pre-order the game will receive the Orbital Decay Bundle for free which includes two character skins, a weapon skin and a charm.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Xbox Game Pass Was Originally Supposed To Be A Rental Service – Xbox Exec

Xbox Game Pass is probably the biggest ace up Microsoft’s sleeve this generation, with the service offering subscribers access to hundreds of games at a reasonable monthly subscription price. Microsoft originally didn’t envision Game Pass like this though, as has been revealed by the company’s head of gaming ecosystems Sarah Bond in an interview with GQ Magazine.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The King of Fighters 15 Roster Adds 34th Character, Whip

SNK’s upcoming fighter The King of Fighters 15 is shaping up to be a packed game, with the promise of a roster of 39 playable characters at launch (among other things). Thus far, a number of these 39 fighters have been revealed – 33, to be precise – and recently, SNK revealed another one.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Xbox Series S’ First Year in Review – Bang for Your Buck

Of all the new consoles that launched in November of 2020, the Xbox Series S has probably been the most fascinating to examine. There’s been a lot of conversation around the console since before it was even officially unveiled and leaks of what it would be were running rampant, and just as it was then, even now there continue to be conflicting opinions about whether its price and accessibility are worth all the sacrifices it makes in terms of hardware and raw power. A year on from its launch, the Xbox Series S is, of course, still very early in its life cycle, but based on that first year, how have things gone from it so far?
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta is Live Now on Xbox and PC

As the rumors claimed, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has launched early for Xbox and PC. It’s currently the beta but sees players beginning Season 1: Heroes of Reach and getting trying out the multiplayer for themselves. Check out the launch trailer to see the game in action. Multiplayer in Halo Infinite...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

10 Best Top Down Stealth Games You Need To Experience

The stealth genre is one of the staples of the medium, and usually involves hiding around corners while patiently waiting for an opening to either attack or flee. Most of the well-known stealth franchises of today play either in a first-person perspective or a third-person one. That said, there’s still no shortage of stealth games with a top-down camera, which allows for greater peripheral vision, opening more possibilities for players as well as developers to come up with creative stealth design. To that effect, here are 10 of the best top-down stealth games in recent memory.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Private Division Acquires OlliOlli Developer Roll7

Take-Two Interactive’s indie publishing label Private Division has announced the acquisition of Roll7, the indie team best known for the 2D sidescrolling skateboarding series, OlliOlli. No details have been revealed about the purchase where price is concerned, but the deal doesn’t come as much of a surprise, especially seeing as the studio had signed on with Private Division for a publishing deal last year.
BUSINESS
gamingbolt.com

Battlefield 2042 Will Launch Without Voice Chat

DICE’s Battlefield 2042 is currently available in early access for Gold and Ultimate Edition owners, and responses have been mixed thus far. Removed features from previous titles (like a “Medic nearby” indicator) are just some of the major criticisms that it’s been facing. Unfortunately, it seems the shooter will be missing another key feature at launch – voice chat.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The Elder Scrolls 6’s Xbox Exclusivity is “Not About Punishing Any Other Platform” – Phil Spencer

It would have been impossible to imagine a multiplatform franchise as massive and successful as The Elder Scrolls to become exclusive to any one platform in today’s day and age, to the extent that even after Microsoft finished the acquisition of Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax, there were many who held out hope that the likes of The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and the upcoming Starfield were just too big to drop their PlayStation support.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy