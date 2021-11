Over fifty years have passed since we returned from that beautiful country and that terrible war. Like millions of others, we left our homes as boys and came home older, yet not fully men. It has taken a half century for many to come to a reckoning of what that experience has meant in our lives. Recollections, both good and bad, are stuck in our minds and deep-seated emotions in our hearts.

