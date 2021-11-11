JUST ASK ALICE

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brad Jarzab reads, “I’m Not Scared, I’m Prepared,” to West Liberty-Salem first-graders last week as part of his ALICE training with elementary school pupils. During the training, the student resource officer explained to pupils and their teachers how they can stay safe during an emergency. He reading the book “is effective because it brings it down to a level that is understood by all.” The book examines the characters of sheep, shepherd and wolves. “This, to me, makes the story interesting for the elementary students,” the deputy said. “Being able to use this tool for younger students really helps when we do our safety drills and the kids have to talk about what they would do. When visiting classes after drills, you always hear kids talk about who the sheep are, who the shepherd is, and what happens if there is a wolf. I enjoy being able to give all ages of students the power to think on a specific situation.” (WEST LIBERTY-SALEM PHOTO)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO