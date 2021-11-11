ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

JUST ASK ALICE

By classis@rocket-courier.com
rocket-courier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR ALICE: Since you’re always asking questions from...

www.rocket-courier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Film Threat

Alice is Still Dead

Alice is Still Dead is a heartwrenching documentary about the life and murder of Alice Stevens. The film serves to celebrate its titular subject, showing Alice’s lasting impact on her family and friends while refusing to shy away from her flaws and hang-ups, which indubitably make us all human. I had no prior knowledge of the events covered, but writers Edwin Pendleton Stevens, Joe Raffa, and Meredith Mantik did a great job of sucking me in and making me care for the people involved. It’s easy to empathize with what Alice’s family and friends went through, and the film is skilled enough to make viewers feel as if we were friends of hers too.
MOVIES
San Saba News & Star

Alice in Wonder Land

There has been a change in temperature here in Zanesville, Ohio, going down to the 30's in the evenings and then in the 50's during the days. I have covered my two zucchini plants in the evenings that have three small zucchini on them, and they have survived. I am preparing for cold weather because I remember my daughter told me about the 15 plus inches of snow they got last year. Oh how I remember last winter when I lived in San Saba, Texas, during a freeze and power outage. There I was alone and helpless with my faithful chocolate Labrador, Ellie. We were rescued by friends, Ross & Kelly McGarva, and taken to their home in Goldthwaite. I also needed medication for an infected tooth. Dr. Whiting helped me with a prescription to the pharmacy in Goldthwaite that was open.
SAN SABA, TX
Bellefontaine Examiner

ALICE training reading

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brad Jarzab reads, “I’m Not Scared, I’m Prepared,” to West Liberty-Salem first-graders last week as part of his ALICE training with elementary school pupils. During the training, the student resource officer explained to pupils and their teachers how they can stay safe during an emergency. He reading the book “is effective because it brings it down to a level that is understood by all.” The book examines the characters of sheep, shepherd and wolves. “This, to me, makes the story interesting for the elementary students,” the deputy said. “Being able to use this tool for younger students really helps when we do our safety drills and the kids have to talk about what they would do. When visiting classes after drills, you always hear kids talk about who the sheep are, who the shepherd is, and what happens if there is a wolf. I enjoy being able to give all ages of students the power to think on a specific situation.” (WEST LIBERTY-SALEM PHOTO)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
thefreshtoast.com

How To Safely Host Thanksgiving With Unvaccinated Guests

While there’s always a degree of risk, here are some things you should keep in mind if planning to meet up with unvaccinated guests over the holidays. Vaccination status is not a fun topic of conversation, especially not over the holidays. Still, it’s the one thing that’s on everyone’s minds and it’s of paramount importance when it comes to the safety of your family.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TVShowsAce

Jeremiah Raber Welcomes New Family Member

Breaking Amish and Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber took to Instagram to welcome a new member to his family. The TLC personality took to Instagram just one hour ago to share his first picture of his new baby. What do we know about the newest member of Jeremiah Raber’s family? And, what does his new baby look like? Keep reading, we’ve got the details.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they...
ENTERTAINMENT
hyattsvillewire.com

Alice’s Candy

Focusing on mall kiosks instead of traditional stores, Alice’s Candy sells bulk candy, including American and European confections, premium chocolates and German gummies.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Upworthy

Homeless woman seen on video joyfully dancing after job interview gets huge surprise

That was the case for 21-year-old Kallayah Jones, and her optimism paid off exponentially. Jones had been unemployed for months, not to mention homeless for two years, jumping from friend's houses to her grandparents' home. Add onto that: having to search for jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which I don't need to tell you is no easy feat. So when she had her interview for a serving position at The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Georgia, it's understandable that Jones felt intense anxiety.
THEATER & DANCE
B93

Should I Tell His Family At Thanksgiving Dinner… We’re Getting A Divorce?

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - So, me and my husband are having Thanksgiving dinner with his family this Thanksgiving. AND I think it's the perfect time to announce we are GETTING DIVORCED. He doesn't! Look, it's a mutual decision to divorce, we have no kids and been married 2 years. He thinks telling his family at Thanksgiving is tacky and I'm like look this is probably the last time I will have Thanksgiving dinner with them and see them so why not just drop the news?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
rocket-courier.com

Seen ‘N’ Heard

The deadline for submitting items for publication in next week’s Rocket-Courier is Monday, Nov. 22 at noon, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Next week’s Rocket-Courier will be delivered to post o...
ENTERTAINMENT
rocket-courier.com

When Being Cold Is Being Cool

Pardon me while I take a week off to enjoy my so-called retirement. The following is a column originally published 20 years ago in January 2001 that still has relevance today. I’ll be back next ...
ENVIRONMENT
rocket-courier.com

It’s In The Book

I confess, sometimes I feel smug and proud of my good behavior, with who I am and what I have accomplished. Admit it. Sometimes you do too. Let’s face it, it is easy for us to look down on someo...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
L.A. Weekly

How To Safely Host Thanksgiving With Unvaccinated Guests

While there’s always a degree of risk, here are some things you should keep in mind if planning to meet up with unvaccinated guests over the holidays. Vaccination status is not a fun topic of conversation, especially not over the holidays. Still, it’s the one thing that’s on everyone’s minds and it’s of paramount importance when it comes to the safety of your family.
PUBLIC HEALTH
irvineweekly.com

How To Safely Host Thanksgiving With Unvaccinated Guests

While there’s always a degree of risk, here are some things you should keep in mind if planning to meet up with unvaccinated guests over the holidays. Vaccination status is not a fun topic of conversation, especially not over the holidays. Still, it’s the one thing that’s on everyone’s minds and it’s of paramount importance when it comes to the safety of your family.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy