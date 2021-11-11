CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Career-spanning collection celebrate music of Doc Watson, retrospective includes 101 tracks

By Tom Mayer tom.mayer@mountaintimes.com
Watauga Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCraft Recordings announced the release of “Doc Watson’s Life’s Work: A Retrospective” — a new, career-spanning collection that celebrates the life, music and enduring influence of the iconic guitar virtuoso Doc Watson. Available in stores and on digital platforms on Nov. 12, the box set includes 101 tracks from the legendary...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Get Another Rise Out of Their Long-Interrupted Collaboration With ‘Raise the Roof’

It was supposed to be a lark, the joint album by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and certainly not a cash-in or an awards play. So the first big surprise about “Raising Sand” — the 2007 collaborative effort by the erstwhile Led Zeppelin frontman and the bluegrass-turned-pop singer and violinist — was that it got made at all. The second was that such a seemingly niche project, delicately crafted with roots-virtuoso producer T Bone Burnett, not only went platinum but was honored with six Grammys — including two of the top categories, album of the year and record of the year. If...
MUSIC
247wallst.com

The Most Popular Country Music Albums of All Time

Country music is rooted in a variety of musical traditions, including American and British folk, jazz, blues and rhythm and blues, cowboy song, Appalachian string bands, and Southern church music. It began to coalesce out of these influences and become its own thing early in the 20th century, and by the 1920s it had become a viable commercial genre of its own.
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Celebrate Neil Young’s 76th Birthday With The Fateful Tale Behind His 1972 Classic Album, ‘Harvest’

Today, Neil Young celebrates his 76th birthday, and after a decorated, 50+ year-long career as a musician, singer-songwriter, producer, director, screenwriter, humanitarian, entrepreneur, he’s still going strong. Young even recently became a U.S. citizen earlier this year after multiple failed efforts, which he claimed were denied due to his love for cannabis.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Skaggs
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Chet Atkins
Person
Earl Scruggs
Person
Joan Baez
Person
Roy Acuff
Person
Maybelle Carter
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Ry Cooder
Person
Doc Watson
Person
Merle Travis
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
No Depression

Retrospective Set Showcases Doc Watson’s Wide Range Across 101 Songs

It’s all the Doc Watson a fan could dream of, a head-busting collection of Doc’s music featuring collabs with everybody who is anybody in roots music, including James Cotton, Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Flatt and Scruggs, and Bill Monroe. Merle Watson sits on a bunch on these 101 tracks from Craft Recordings, but a ton of Life’s Work: A Retrospective just focuses on Doc and his gorgeous fingerpicking, from all stages of his life and career.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Merle Watson#Folk Music#Popular Music#Craft Recordings
thehendersonnews.com

Sir Barry Gibb honoured with career-spanning stamp collection

Sir Barry Gibb is being celebrated with the release of a new stamp collection. The Bee Gees legend, 75, has been blown away after Royal Mail announced the issue of The Isle of Man Post Office stamp set, boasting seven stamps charting the 'Night Fever' hitmaker's career between 1969 and 2019.
ENTERTAINMENT
Garden & Gun

Listen Now: Doc Watson’s First-Ever Recording

Though Doc Watson is rightfully known as one of the most influential guitar players in music history, a new comprehensive box set showcases the late North Carolina legend’s skill as a vocalist, too, revealing a multidimensional singer who could easily move from traditional ballads to folk, country, and blues. Life’s Work: A Retrospective includes 101 songs from Arthel Lane “Doc” Watson spanning seven decades. A native of Deep Gap, North Carolina, who lost his vision as a toddler, Watson died in 2012 at 89.
MUSIC
No Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Crowds at Concerts, Billy Strings Gives Back, and a Beatles Doc Preview

It’s hard to come up with the right adjective to describe the nine deaths at Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last weekend. Tragic, horrific, needless, unthinkable, frightening — each of those, and all of them together, only begin to tell the story of what happened. A concert, large or small, should be a safe place for people to come together to enjoy music. As experts continue to sort out what happened in Houston, and hopefully find ways to prevent it from happening again, I thought I’d share this piece from NPR offering safety tips from a researcher of crowd dynamics. Staying alert is key to staying safe, and it helps to know the signs of a crowd that’s turned from enthusiastic and empathetic to dangerous and even deadly.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
Milton Daily Standard

Uptown Music Collective to kick of new season

WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective (UMC) will kick off its performance season with “WUMC: FM Radio Hits of the ‘70s” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport. The concert will focus on rock and pop radio hits of the 1970s from artists...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wmot.org

Doc Watson’s Expansive Americana Revealed On Career Collection

When Doc Watson appeared at the Newport Folk Festival in 1963, he stirred the imagination of the folk revival like nobody else. At just over 40 years old, he wasn’t a grizzled old-timer but a contemporary of the audience. A charming blind man from the Blue Ridge in NC, he sang mountain ballads in a sonorous, accessible voice. He was a blazing guitarist and banjo player who made the young collegiate folkies envious and fascinated. That kind of authenticity, the authentic kind you might say, was exactly what they were all looking for during that heady time.
NEWPORT, TN
iowapublicradio.org

Celebrating Public Radio Music Day

Today is the second annual noncomMUSIC alliance Public Radio Music Day! Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to recognize and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music world both locally and nationally.
MUSIC
Billboard

Country Music Association Teams With Solo Music For NFT Collection

The Country Music Association has inked an exclusive partnership with Solo Music for an NFT drop in celebration of the upcoming "55th Annual CMA Awards," which airs Nov. 10 on ABC. The NFT collection will debut Nov. 12, featuring artwork surrounding the CMA Awards trophy. Solo has previously announced partnerships with singer-songwriter Eric Paslay, songwriter Tommy Cecil and recording studio Capricorn Studio.
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy