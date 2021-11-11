Disclosure of shareholding in IDEX Biometrics 10 November 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oslo, Norway – 04 November 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA today announced it has received a mass production order for its TrustedBio® fingerprint sensor from IDEMIA Group. IDEMIA is the developer of the F.CODE payment card, which is secured by IDEX Biometrics’ fingerprint authentication solution. This is the largest production order for TrustedBio received to date and represents a material increase to the current backlog. Deliveries against this new order are scheduled to begin shipping in early 2022 in support of commercial launches and trials with banks.IDEX Biometrics’ Chief Executive Officer, Vince Graziani, commented, “We are proud to announce this significant additional booking from our partner IDEMIA. Our joint development has resulted in a highly integrated, biometrically-enabled smart card with industry leading performance. This order is representative of the rapid increase in demand we are seeing for smart cards secured by fingerprint authentication.”

