CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Disclosure of shareholding in IDEX Biometrics 10 November 2021

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. This notice is issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA on...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA) Announces $30M Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Reference is made to the notice dated 10 November 2021 regarding a private placement of 89,777,824 shares at NOK 2.85 per share, raising about USD 30 million/NOK 256 million. The capital increase has been registered and the...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise – 12 Nov 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue in total 1,103,442 ordinary shares at average price NOK 1.65 per share to employees who have exercised incentive subscription rights. The incentive subscription rights were issued under the company’s 2019 and 2020 incentive subscription rights plans, which plans were approved by the annual general meeting on 9 May 2019 and 12 May 2020 respectively.
BUSINESS
biometricupdate.com

Heavily oversubscribed Idex Biometrics private placement brings in $30M

The private placement Idex Biometrics conducted to raise $25 million has brought in even more than expected, with the company issuing 89,777,824 new shares at NOK 2.85 (US$0.33) per share. The fingerprint biometrics provider announced plans to raise its second large investment of the year to sustain the company past...
BUSINESS
biometricupdate.com

Idex Biometrics plans $25M private placement as card partner approvals pile up

A planned private placement could raise $25 million for Idex Biometrics as the company looks to cover the cash requirements forecast for it to reach the break-even point in cashflow. The announcement comes as an ongoing partnership between Idex and Chinese smart card manufacturer Hengbao has taken another step forward. A biometric payment card made by the collaboration has been approved for use with the UnionPay network.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idex#Shareholding#Private Placement#Idex Biometrics#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

VISA Fully Certifies Biometric Payment Card Powered by IDEX Biometrics' (IDEX) TrustedBio Solution

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IDEX Biometrics ASA (Nasdaq: IDBA) today announced that VISA® has fully certified IDEX Biometrics’ TrustedBio® fingerprint authentication solution, as part of IDEMIA’s F.CODE biometric payment card platform. This certification...
CREDITS & LOANS
StreetInsider.com

IDEX Biometrics enables turnkey solution for Biometric Smart Cards with partners jNet and Infineon Technologies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fully integrated biometric authentication solution significantly reduces time-to-market and costs for card manufacturers. Oslo, Norway – 15 November 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, today announced a proprietary software platform including a biometric...
TECHNOLOGY
Anchorage Press

Gage Growth Reminds Shareholders to Vote to Approve the Proposed Transaction with TerrAscend and Provides Additional Disclosure

The Disinterested Members of the Board of Directors of Gage Growth Unanimously Recommend Shareholders Vote "For" the Arrangement. DETROIT and TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, today reminds the shareholders (the "Company Shareholders") of Gage to cause their subordinate voting shares ("Company Subordinate Voting Shares") and super voting shares to be voted in connection with the upcoming special meeting of Company Shareholders (the "Meeting") on November 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). The Meeting will be held via live webcast at http://web.lumiagm.com/252578815. The deadline for Company Shareholders to vote by proxy is 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 9, 2021.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Corporate Reputation Is What Drives ESG Disclosures

There are a lot of reasons why companies are thinking about their ESG disclosures right now. Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has made it clear that improving corporate ESG disclosure is an SEC priority. The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) has focused world leaders’ attention on committing to ambitious emissions reduction targets, and attorneys are watching how these commitments will inevitably affect their corporate clients. And there is continued attention from activist investors on ESG-related topics.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

IDEX Biometrics Receives High Volume Order for Mass Production of TrustedBio Fingerprint Sensors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oslo, Norway – 04 November 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA today announced it has received a mass production order for its TrustedBio® fingerprint sensor from IDEMIA Group. IDEMIA is the developer of the F.CODE payment card, which is secured by IDEX Biometrics’ fingerprint authentication solution. This is the largest production order for TrustedBio received to date and represents a material increase to the current backlog. Deliveries against this new order are scheduled to begin shipping in early 2022 in support of commercial launches and trials with banks.IDEX Biometrics’ Chief Executive Officer, Vince Graziani, commented, “We are proud to announce this significant additional booking from our partner IDEMIA. Our joint development has resulted in a highly integrated, biometrically-enabled smart card with industry leading performance. This order is representative of the rapid increase in demand we are seeing for smart cards secured by fingerprint authentication.”
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Disclosure of Inside Information

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / On November 4, 2021, representatives of Argo Blockchain (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ: ARBK) ("Argo") held a meeting with Anthony Coyle in which they discussed Argo Blockchain's business. During the meeting, these representatives intended to review and explain previously published or publicly available information regarding Argo, but inadvertently disclosed certain information that could be viewed as material non-public information under US securities laws or inside information under UK securities laws (collectively, "MNPI"). Mr. Coyle subsequently published a report of the conversation on Twitter that included the MNPI. Argo is publishing this disclosure to provide and clarify such information to investors. Specifically:
BUSINESS
biometricupdate.com

Idex receives production order for biometric payment cards amid steps towards rollouts

Idex Biometrics has received a high volume order for the production of its TrustedBio fingerprint sensors, and Zwipe says the recent certification obtained from Visa and Mastercard for Idemia’s F.Code biometric payment card gives Zwipe’s platform a strong position. Also, Fingerprint Cards (FPC) and Fime recently participated in a webinar, discussing how to secure trust and performance for biometric payment card rollout.
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

Idex Biometrics revenue growth streak continues, Next Biometrics down, Ping Identity up

The long-awaited uptick in revenues for Idex Biometrics continues, with the company reporting $732,000 in consolidated revenue in the third quarter of its fiscal 2021. The company reported consolidated revenue of $697,000 in the second quarter, and of $258,000 in Q3 2020, for increases of roughly 5 percent sequentially, but 195 percent year-over-year. The revenue growth over the last nine months is above 300 percent, with Idex reporting $2.1 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Rritual Superfoods Shareholders Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CEO, Warren Spence, Provides Key Areas of Focus for Growth in Letter to Shareholders. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Rritual Superfoods Inc.(CSE: RSF) (OTCQB: RRSFF) (FWB: 0RW)("Rritual" or...
ECONOMY
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Semantix to go Public via Merger with Alpha Capital (ASPC)

Semantix, Latin America’s first fully integrated data software platform, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Declares $1.02 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Duckhorn (NAPA) Stock Falls 5% on Stock Offering from Private Equity Owners TSG Consumer Partners and Other Insiders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) shares were trading around 5% lower after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a secondary stock offering from large private equity owner TSG Consumer Partners, which took the company public back in March, and other company insiders.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy