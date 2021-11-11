CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Baker sales rise as office and party wear become popular again

By Sachin Ravikumar
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
Nov 11 (Reuters) - British fashion chain Ted Baker (TED.L) said on Thursday sales were rebounding as office and party wear become popular again after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, but signalled that the pace of recovery was still uncertain.

Ted Baker and other apparel retailers are navigating a bumpy road back to normal as demand for office and party wear grows again, but anaemic levels of tourism in places such as London had hurt store footfall.

"We are optimistic but we're also being reasonably cautious on outlook in the next quarter and the next year," Chief Executive Rachel Osborne said in an interview. "For us, a full return to international tourism would really help the bounce back."

Ted Baker, which has 377 stores and concessions with three-quarters of those located in the United Kingdom, Europe and North America, said demand for formal wear, suiting and occasion wear pushed group revenue up 18% year-over-year in the 28 weeks to Aug. 14. Loss before tax narrowed to 25.3 million pounds ($34.2 million) from 86.4 million a year earlier.

The rising number of COVID-19 vaccinations in Europe and North America has encouraged many workers back to return to their offices, with Ted Baker's revenue from North America jumping by a third. Customers looking ahead to parties and the Christmas season were also helping, Osborne said.

Shares in the upmarket retailer were up 5.3% at 143.9 pence by 0905 GMT.

Group revenues were, however, still down 36% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, suggesting a longer road to recovery.

"Within our store portfolio there have been clear changes in footfall patterns and there is uncertainty over the timing and degree of the return to previous patterns," Osborne said in a statement.

The upmarket retailer is now half-way through a three-year turnaround that was launched by Osborne and is focused on cost cuts and boosting its online presence and product range.

It has also been working to repair its image after former boss Ray Kelvin left in 2019 following misconduct allegations. Kelvin, who started the company in 1988 in Glasgow in Scotland, has denied the allegations.

Ted Baker did not provide annual financial forecasts but said it was "comfortable" with current analyst expectations for the financial year.

Third-quarter group revenue - for the 12 weeks to Nov. 6 - also jumped by 18%, the company said.

($1 = 0.7389 pounds)

Related
ShareCast

Ted Baker narrows losses in first half

Fashion brand Ted Baker reported a narrowing of its interim losses on Thursday as revenues jumped following the easing of Covid restrictions. In the 28 weeks to 14 August, reported pre-tax losses narrowed to £25.3m from £86.4m in the same period a year ago, with revenue up 17.6% at £199.3m. Ted Baker said revenue was driven by a return to retail growth and the partial relaxation of Covid restrictions globally.
RETAIL
The Independent

Return to office and social events help Ted Baker on path back to profit

A rebound in office and party wear sales has helped Ted Baker edge back closer to profitability.The fashion firm saw shares move higher after it said the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions helped to buoy sales across its 377 stores and concessions.Chief executive Rachel Osborne said the business is delivering against its transformation plans and has made “big strides” in its efforts to return to profit.Ted Baker told investors on Thursday that it posted a £25.3 million pre-tax loss for the 28-week period to August 14, compared with a £86.4 million loss for the same period last year.It said its group...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Tourism#Europe#British Fashion
Deadline

Cinemark Courts Gamers, Wrestling Fans; Sees Sales Surge, Market Share Rise Amid Box Office Recovery

Cinemark, the nation’s third-largest movie chain, grew revenue and slashed losses last quarter, the first one since Covid with 100% of its theaters open. Talking with Wall Streeters on his last conference call as CEO, Mark Zoradi described a push into gaming (hiring a VP, setting up a dedicated division) as well as wrestling and live sports and events as it leans into the ongoing box office recovery. The chain held a recent sold out 25-city test with Critical Role and Dungeons and Dragons to “outstanding results” and is testing with League of Legends, Zoradi said. It’s looking at game competitions,...
NFL
Sourcing Journal

Diesel Adds Accessories to Refreshed Pet Collection

Diesel released its second “mini-me wardrobe” for dogs just in time for the holidays. Directly inspired by the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 women’s wear and men’s wear collections, the eight-piece capsule offers “ready-to-walk” apparel for small breeds and puppies, and accessories for the first time. The collection includes a padded denim jacket with contrast piping and sleeves, a teddy camouflage hoodie with an adjustable drawstring hem, and a nylon bomber with vintage-inspired Americana patches. A gray logo hoodie rounds out the collection. Accessories span a collar, leash and harness all made in denim and faux leather, with metal rivets and hardware that mimic the...
PETS
Reuters

Reuters

