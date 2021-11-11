CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

After Twitter poll, CEO Musk sells off $5B in Tesla shares

By TOM KRISHER
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3raQki_0ctJ4yYE00
Elon Musk Stock Sale FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington on March 9, 2020. After making a promise on Twitter, the Tesla CEO has sold about 900,000 shares of the electric car maker's stock, netting over $1.1 billion that will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options. The sales, disclosed in two regulatory filings late Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, will cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh)

DETROIT — (AP) — After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker's stock, raising over $5 billion.

The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk’s stake in the company.

About $1.1 billion will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September.

Last weekend, Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company, worth more than $20 billion, based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter. The sale tweets caused a sell off of the stock Monday and Tuesday, but it recovered some on Wednesday. The shares were up 2.6% to $1,096 in extended trading Wednesday, and they have risen more than 50% this year.

The filings also disclosed that Musk exercised options to buy just over 2.1 million shares for $6.24 each. The company's stock closed Wednesday at $1,067.95 per share.

The tax transactions were “automatically effected” as part of a trading plan adopted on Sept. 14 to sell options that expire next year, according to forms filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That was nearly two months before he floated the idea of the sale on Twitter.

After the transactions, Musk still owns about 167 million Tesla shares.

Musk was Tesla’s largest shareholder as of June, owning about 17% of the company, according to data provider FactSet. He’s the wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, with a net worth of around $282 billion, most of it in Tesla stock.

Wedbush Analyst Daniel Ives calculated that Musk has about $10 billion in taxes coming due on stock options that vest next summer.

The sometimes abrasive and unpredictable Musk said he proposed selling the stock as some Democrats have been pushing for billionaires to pay taxes when the price of the stocks they hold goes up, even if they don't sell any shares. However, the wording on unrealized gains, also called a "billionaires tax," was removed from President Joe Biden's budget, which is still being negotiated.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” he tweeted Saturday afternoon. “Do you support this?”

Tesla does not pay Musk a cash salary, but has received huge stock options. “I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” Musk tweeted.

Tesla Inc. is based in Palo Alto, California, although Musk has announced it will move its headquarters to Texas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

House votes to censure Gosar and boot him from committees

The House voted almost entirely along party lines on Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and take away his committee seats for posting an anime video depicting him violently attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden . Only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.),...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Palo Alto, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to grant emergency authorization for its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Bannon to plead not guilty to contempt of Congress charges

Former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon filed a motion on Wednesday to plead not guilty to contempt of Congress charges and waived his right to an arraignment. Bannon was indicted last week by a grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress after he did not appear for a scheduled deposition before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Ahmaud Arbery trial: State of Georgia rests its case

Georgia prosecutors rested their case Tuesday after eight days of testimony in the trial of three White men accused of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Greg McMichael, 67, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, are charged with murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment for which they face up to life in prison.
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
78K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy