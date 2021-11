GROVE, Okla.–Jason Evans has been in the restaurant industry for a long time and says in all his experience, he’s never seen a workforce shortage this bad. “I started out over in Joplin at red hot and blue with mitch Allen, was there for a few years, going to Witchita, and ran some places old Chicago, fox, and hounds…I’ve been doing this a long time and never seen a situation like we’re in right now.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO