Structure Finance Lists on AscendEX

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the Structure Finance token (STF) under the trading pair (STF/USDT) on AscendEX starting on Nov 11 at 1 p.m. UTC. Structure Finance is built with transparency and flexibility in mind, allowing developers to create various structured financial products. Their experienced team adds unique...

Comments / 0

Qredo: A New Approach to Decentralized Digital Asset Custody

Since the birth of cryptocurrency, thefts and other malicious behavior in this field have never stopped, investors and companies need to constantly deal with all kinds of risks in digital assets trading process. According to the media reports in recent years, nearly 99% of the large-scale cryptocurrency thefts happened because of unauthorized access to a private key, or the outright theft of the private key, which leads traders to centralized custodian from self-custody. But the main issue of centralized custodian is that it deprives the traders of control of their digital assets, as they have no access to the private key of the wallet, which is under the control of the custodian. Even with the multi-party computation (MPC) implementations, there is still counterparty risk crypto world needs to face.
BNBMatrix: Generate 17% Daily ROI with this Smart Contract

Binance Smart Chain network-based Smart Contract is the rising star in the crypto business. As a matter of fact, it is considered to be a crucial contributor to the blockchain economy. Lately, countless financial opportunities have been coming up for crypto investors and enthusiasts in various forms. DeFi (Decentralized finance)...
KuCoin Labs Supports Metaverse Projects With $100 Million Fund

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has ventured into the Metaverse. Its investment and research arm KuCoin Labs on Wednesday announced the launch of “KuCoin Metaverse Fund”. It plans to support early-stage Metaverse projects with $100 million. The fund will also go towards supporting and incubating other startups in the GameFi, non-fungible tokens (NFT), and decentralized infrastructure spaces.
Ethereum L2 StarkWare Completes Sequoia Led Funding Round And Secures $50M

Per a press release, Ethereum second layer solution StarkWare has completed a $50 million Series C funding round led by Sequoia Capital. A few months ago, the company conducted a Series B round securing $75 million. Thus, the company has an estimated value of $2 billion. Related Reading | Ethereum...
Embr Aspires to Lead the Next Generation of Decentralized Products in the Cryptocurrency World

The stage has certainly been set for cryptocurrency products to take over the world. Crypto adoption is at an all-time high, and profitable crypto trading has changed many people’s lives. However, for every person who has made millions through cryptocurrency, 100 others have lost millions in an attempt to become more prosperous. The difficulties in locating the right cryptocurrency to invest in have pushed some people with low-risk tolerance into debt. Some projects will raise funds but fail to deliver on their promises to users.
Huobi Global To Migrate Spot Trading To Gibraltar After Regulatory Approval

Following the continuous crackdown from regulators across the globe, many crypto exchanges are readjusting their mode of operations. Many brokers have had to shut down some of their operations in countries that seemed relentless in enforcing crypto limitations against operators. One of the exchanges that are constantly making changes is...
Why Marathon Will Offer $500M In Debt To Purchase Bitcoin Mining Equipment

Bitcoin mining company Marathon Digital Holding will expand its operations. The company announced that it will acquire debt for “general corporate purposes”, according to a press release, which includes the purchase of BTC mining equipment. Related Reading | Marathon Splashes $120 Million On Bitcoin Miners From Bitmain. Marathon will issue...
Taproot Is Live! The Community Reacts To Bitcoin’s First Upgrade Since 2017

Ladies and gentlemen, we live in a Taproot world. The update will enhance Bitcoin’s performance and enable smart contract deployment. Starting today, all transactions in the Bitcoin network look alike, improving privacy. It doesn’t even matter how the market reacts. It’s a great day for Bitcoin and the community is celebrating it as such, sharing information and working on what’s now possible.
The Guardian

Finance Manager

We have a fantastic opportunity for a part-time Finance Manager to join our client’s leadership team, helping support the CEO to set the finance strategy. The charity is a thriving organisation and one of the most established refugee and migrants’ organisations providing services in London, but focusing on south and southeast London boroughs.
The Guardian

Head of Finance

Watershed produces accessible and inclusive cultural experiences that fire up the imagination and bring people together. As we refine our business model and look forward to celebrating our 40th birthday, we are looking for an experienced Head of Finance to join Watershed's Executive team and lead our financial strategy and management.
The Guardian

Finance Assistant

We are an industry-leading performance marketing agency based in the heart of London's West End. We're an exciting company that provides cutting edge digital strategy and solutions for clients across Theatre, Music, Fashion and E-Commerce. After a period of rapid growth, we are now looking for a skilled Finance Assistant to join the team.
beincrypto.com

AscendEX Lists Convergence Token Under CONV/USDT Trading Pair

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the Convergence token (CONV) under the trading pair CONV/USDT, starting Nov. 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. UTC. Convergence is the first AMM that makes private tokens interchangeable in the DeFi space by fractionalizing them using a single easy-to-use interface that is compatible with other DeFi protocols. Convergence enables originators to take advantage of DeFi protocol’s liquidity, while DeFi users can access tokens unavailable to them previously.
aithority.com

AscendEX Announces a $50 Million Series B Raise Led by Polychain Capital and Hack VC

AscendEX, a global cryptocurrency financial platform, has announced the close of a $50 million Series B raise led by Polychain Capital and Hack VC, with participation from Jump Capital and Alameda Research, as well as Uncorrelated Ventures, Eterna Capital, Acheron Trading, Nothing Research, and Palm Drive Capital. Imperii Partners served as an exclusive financial advisor to AscendEX in support of the Series B fundraise process.
missouri.edu

The future of finance

From machine learning to the importance of Cushing, Oklahoma, Trulaske College of Business professors are bucking conventional wisdom with their research. Professors in the Finance Department at the University of Missouri Trulaske College of Business are publishing research that’s shaping the future of investing and trading. Here’s a look at four researchers and their findings.
Brookings Institution

How the structure of global aid and development finance is changing

COVID-19 has delayed plans and progress worldwide, especially in developing countries, where complex challenges existed even before the pandemic. For these countries, external finance—particularly development assistance—has been a source of support for economic transformation, and progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To understand how to address financing needs emerging from this unprecedented crisis, we need to look at the evolution of the global aid architecture over the past two decades.
Kenosha News.com

From Cryptocurrency to Cash: How to Bank Your Digital Coin

This article provides information for educational purposes. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend specific investments, including stocks, securities or cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency, the blockchain-based digital currency that has captured the interest of investors and financial service firms alike, has a challenging problem. It can be...
bitcoinist.com

A New Model For DAO Governance: The Orakuru Foundation

In an important announcement, Orakuru, a top oracle on Binances Smart Chain, decided to rebrand itself as The Orakuru Foundation. Orakuru’s end game has always been to become a full-fledged DAO complete with a legal structure. We’re here to announce that they have finally set out to accomplish this ambitious goal. Freshly equipped with a new name, The Orakuru Foundation is well on the path to becoming a complete DAO.

