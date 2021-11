The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5) and Duke Blue Devils (3-6) football teams have exactly one win between them in the past five weeks, and that belongs to the Hokies. Kickoff for today’s VA Tech and Duke football game gets underway at 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT on the ACC Network (ACCN) cable television channel. Watch the game live without cable on a phone, computer, TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Apple TV, tablet or other device with a trusted streaming service.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO