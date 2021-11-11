CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Photo Gallery: FSU's season-opening victory over Penn

By Chris Nee
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE -- No. 19/20 Florida State defeated Penn, 105-70, in their 2021-22 regular season opener. Malik Osborne led the Leonard Hamilton's club...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

UCLA Offers Fairly Unknown 6-11 Post in 2024 Class

UCLA has offered a 6-11 2024 post, Yves Missi, who plays at Colora (Maryland) West Nottingham Academy. The prospect is originally from Cameroon, a country UCLA has some history with (Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and Alfred Aboya both were from Cameroon). He also plays his travel basketball with the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Tallahassee, FL
247Sports

Preview: UCLA v. North Florida

After struggling with its effort in Monday’s victory over Long Beach State, the UCLA men’s basketball team will try and make that game an outlier as the Bruins host the North Florida Ospreys on Wednesday night at Pauley Pavilion (7:30 PM PT; Pac-12 Network). Head coach Matt Driscoll’s Ospreys have...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

What Bob Huggins had to say from South Carolina Wednesday

West Virginia basketball is off campus for the first time this season and on location in Charleston, South Carolina, for the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. The Mountaineers (2-0) start with a 7 p.m. ESPN2 game Thursday against Elon (2-1), a Colonial Athletic Association team averaging 85.7 points per game. The two teams have met once before with WVU winning 92-47 on Nov. 15, 2008. Win or lose, the Mountaineers will play two more games. Friday's game is at 7 or 9 p.m. against Marquette or Ole Miss. Saturday is an off day, and then WVU plays St. Bonaventure, Temple, Boise State or Clemson Sunday.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Hamilton
Person
Ron Fletcher
247Sports

Five-star junior Omaha Biliew discusses recent visits

For his junior season, five-star forward Omaha Biliew has made the move to Branson (Mo.) Academy. He's also navigating the recruiting process while adjusting to a new program. Ranked No. 9 nationally by 247Sports, Biliew said that he made the transfer to maximize his opportunities as a player. That his summer coach from MoKan Elite, Rodney Perry, leads the loaded Link Academy roster didn't hurt.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

2024 TE Tayvion Galloway talks Big Ten visit, SEC offer

Chillicothe (Ohio) Union tight end Tayvion Galloway is one of Ohio's more heavily recruited sophomores right now with seven scholarship offers as proof of that. Vanderbilt was one of the newest offers and the first SEC opportunity for the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Galloway. "Truthfully, regardless of the record, I think Vandy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Usa Today Sports#Penn#Seminoles#Usa Today Sports Images
247Sports

Gators commits and targets in updated 2023 Top247 rankings

247Sports updated their 2023 Top247 rankings on Wednesday. The Gators currently hold three commitments in the class of 2023, one of those names is currently in the Top247 for the class of 2023. Florida also has many targets left on the board going forward. Many of the Gators remaining targets have found their name in the latest Top247 rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Multiple Miami targets see movement in updated 2023 Top247

The 247Sports Rankings Council took deeper look at the Class of 2023, which resulted in some movement in Wednesday’s rankings update. Multiple Miami targets saw movement in the new Top247. Sitting near the top is Lakeland Lake Gibson five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who recently put the Hurricanes in his top...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
247Sports

247Sports

32K+
Followers
263K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy