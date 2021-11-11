Photo Gallery: FSU's season-opening victory over Penn

West Virginia basketball is off campus for the first time this season and on location in Charleston, South Carolina, for the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. The Mountaineers (2-0) start with a 7 p.m. ESPN2 game Thursday against Elon (2-1), a Colonial Athletic Association team averaging 85.7 points per game. The two teams have met once before with WVU winning 92-47 on Nov. 15, 2008. Win or lose, the Mountaineers will play two more games. Friday's game is at 7 or 9 p.m. against Marquette or Ole Miss. Saturday is an off day, and then WVU plays St. Bonaventure, Temple, Boise State or Clemson Sunday.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO