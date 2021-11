As a business owner who’s lobbied hard to strip rights and privileges away from workers, I am confused and frankly disturbed by the number of people who have quit their jobs recently. It seems like every month a new record is set for resignations, with 4.3 million people resigning in August alone, the most ever. Many of my own businesses have had HELP WANTED signs posted for months. As a result, our profits are down and we can’t expand. And I don’t get it.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO