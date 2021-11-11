'He's So Fined': Aaron Rodgers vs. CeeDee Lamb - Cowboys WR 'Confused' by NFL Punishment

FRISCO - Through the first two months of the 2021 season, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has received a bushel full of fines from the NFL - about $50,000 worth of punishments for everything from waving at an opponent who pushed him well after a TD catch to wearing baggy socks to letting his jersey come untucked.

“Annoy me? Nah. Confuse me a lot? Very much so yes,” Lamb said here inside The Star after Wednesday's workout. (Full practice report here.) “I just don’t understand why I’m always the one getting fined for some reason. Untucked jersey. I don’t know.”

In late September, the NFL fined Lamb $5,150 for having his jersey untucked. He was then fined $15,450 the following week for the same violation. If his jersey comes out of his pants again? It's apparently another whopping sum, the numbers ballooning with each violation.

For the sake of comparison, and just to understand how out-of-whack the NFL rules here are, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers just got caught violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols, and, some argue, got caught lying about his vaccination status, thus putting teammates at risk health-wise.

Rodgers was fined just $14,650.

How is Lamb's untucked shirt more offensive or troublesome than Rodgers' violations?

The NFL needs Rodgers; that's the best way to explain the kid-glove treatment of the reigning MVP and a cash cow in every way, including his endorsement deals with major NFL sponsors.

Lamb? He's important ... but not so important as to avoid the suggestion from observers that he's being picked on.

“Like, I don’t know what I need to do honestly,” said Lamb, who will try to keep his clothing in line on Sunday when QB Dak Prescott and the "pissed-off'' 6-2 Cowboys play host to the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons. “I just know for sure I’m more conscious of it. … Post-tackle or anything, I guess I got to look down, pull my jersey down. Stuff like that. It’s weird. It’s very weird, considering the next time I get caught with my jersey untucked, I heard I get fined like $50,000 or something.

"That’s weird.”

