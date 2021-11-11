CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury hits Cambodia defense officials with sanctions

By Simon Mainwaring
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday announced it was levying sanctions against two senior Cambodian military officials for corruption, a move that comes as the Biden administration has expressed increasing concern about China's influence in the Southeast Asia nation. The sanctions target Chau Phirun, the director...

Fox News

China claims Biden denounced 'Taiwan independence,' but warns US is 'playing with fire'

China claimed Tuesday that President Biden denounced Taiwanese independence from the communist nation, but warned the U.S. is "playing with fire" in the South China Sea. The new round of threats arose following an hours-long virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping that marked the most extensive talks the world leaders have engaged in since Biden took office.
WNMT AM 650

U.S. sanctions nine Nicaraguan officials, government ministry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Monday imposed sanctions on nine Nicaraguan officials and the Central American nation’s public ministry in response to an election that Washington has denounced as a sham, the U.S. Treasury Department said. The sanctions, whose targets included the country’s energy minister and vice minister...
foreigndesknews.com

Cambodia Dismisses US Sanctions as ‘Politically Motivated’

Cambodia on Thursday dismissed as “politically motivated” sanctions imposed by the United States on two senior defense officials over allegations of graft, accompanied by a broader warning of systemic corruption in the Southeast Asian nation. Government spokesman Phay Siphan said Cambodia had not been told in advance about the sanctions,...
NWI.com

China, US to ease restrictions on each other's journalists

BEIJING (AP) — China and the U.S. have agreed to ease restrictions on each other's journalists amid a slight relaxation of tensions between the two sides. The official China Daily newspaper on Wednesday said the agreement was reached ahead of Tuesday’s virtual summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Hun Sen
Wendy Sherman
AFP

Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Travel restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic put the brakes on Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry -- revenue plummeted to $1 billion last year, down from nearly $5 billion in 2019, when the country attracted 6.6 million visitors. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday. The decision overrode the previous reopening plan, under which popular beach spots Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor -- a Chinese-developed resort zone -- were set to welcome visitors from November 30.
austinnews.net

US Imposes Sanctions on Eritrean Military, Ruling Party, Officials

The United States has imposed new sanctions on Eritrea's military, ruling party and two senior government officials in connection with Eritrea's role in the Ethiopian conflict. The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced Friday that it had imposed sanctions on the Eritrean Defense Force,...
mediaite.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Baffling Comment About Homeland Security While Attacking Colleagues on Infrastructure Votes

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) made a rather stunning comment Tuesday while calling for the Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill to be punished. Greene was one of the first Republicans to attack colleagues over that bipartisan vote, calling them “traitors” and posting their office numbers for her social media followers. A number of Republicans want those 13 colleagues disciplined and possibly even stripped of their committee roles.
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
