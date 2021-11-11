CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Fall Career Meet-Ups

 6 days ago

Click and check out the outstanding panel of professionals below who will share about how they got started. It's a more relaxed, low-pressure...

stanford.edu

Meet the fall 2021 visiting artists

Durational visiting artist programs at Stanford offer opportunities for leading visual and performing artists to engage deeply with students and faculty, and share their work with the broader Stanford community. Among the fall 2021 cohort are several artists who were invited to extend their original terms due to the pandemic. In addition to visiting artists with extended engagements, Stanford hosts dozens more who lecture, preform and exhibit throughout the year. Check the university calendar for all upcoming arts events.
STANFORD, CA
Centre College News & Events

Fall internship prepares Lily Anderson ’22 for a career in speech and language pathology

Behavioral and neuroscience major Lily Anderson ’22 (Owensboro, Kentucky) is gaining valuable career experience by participating in a fall internship at the Wilderness Trace Child Development Center (WTCDC) in Danville. Serving children from birth through five years in Boyle, Mercer, Lincoln and Garrard counties, WTCDC provides educational and therapeutic services...
DANVILLE, KY
unl.edu

Virtual Conversation with a Park Superintendent

Join us on the third Wednesday of each month as we highlight 12 different careers within the Game and Parks realm. These live interviews will be conducted via ZOOM and each month we will focus on a different career within Nebraska Game and Parks. Here, students and the public will...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Fall 2021 Methodology Applications Series

Robert Shepard, assistant professor of geography at UNL, leads the first presentation of the MAP Academy’s Fall 2021 Methodology Applications Series. His presentation, “Space Scale and Site: The Limits and Lies in Our Understanding of Residential Segregation,” will reveal some of the ways in which geographic scale impacts measures of demographic evenness, isolation and clustering, illustrating how much of the scholarship on residential segregation has been limited — and even entirely misleading.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
unl.edu

Russell’s passion for student success led to university career

Kerra Russell has spent her life pursuing one goal: helping people. Over the past five years, she’s done just that in three positions within the Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Russell, currently the senior associate director of OASIS and the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, uses her own life experiences and passion for student success to empower first-generation and underrepresented students to achieve remarkable things.
LINCOLN, NE
Marietta Times

Career Center Holds Annual Fall Festivus

The Washington County Career Center held its 11th Annual Fall Festivus Day Friday, Oct. 29. This year, Fall Festivus was held with all 15 career-technical programs participating in several fun activities. Kicking off the event, students and staff participated in a Halloween Costume Contest sponsored by Student Council. Other activities and contests held were a bench press, cheese ball hair, corn hole, disc golf, hoola hoop, marshmallow dodgeball, planks, team skis, tire flip, trash can knockout, vertical jump, and wall squats. In the outdoor classroom, a campfire was going to make smores and Jiffy Pop popcorn as well as hot cocoa and cookies were served.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
ocj.com

Northwestern FFA Holds Fall Meeting

On October 23, the members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter gathered at The New Pittsburg Park for the annual Fall FFA meeting. To kick off the meeting, members were able to participate in some recreational activities. This included kick ball, life size janga, card games, corn hole, and dancing. Following recreation members were able to enjoy a meal with their classmates. Each class was assigned a certain food to bring. Then the meeting began. The meeting was called to order by President Jadeyn Berry. Then, the officers performed opening ceremonies and minutes of the previous meeting were read by the Secretary Ava Stoller. Treasurer’s Report was given by Zoey Dudte and the Reporter’s Report was given by Hanna Wilson. Kade Tegtmeier moved to accept all officer reports. Members then broke out into their assigned committees. The commitees are; Ag in the Classroom, Earnings and Savings, Community Service, Public Relations, Skills/CDE, Leadership, Recreation, Middle School Engagement, and High School Engagement. Each committee was led by an officer and members were able to brainstorm ideas for the chapter and participate in activities. One member from each committee then shared their ideas with the Chapter. Officers then reported on events that have taken place so far this year. These events were T-shirt orders, Officer Retreat, Wayne County/Ashland County Fair, Fair Recycling, Soil Judging, Feed a Farmer, and Fun Fridays. Officers shared a brief description of all of these events and informed the chapter of events going on. Members then discussed and voted on upcoming events. These itemes included paying chapter dues, participating in fruit sales, and participating in bell ringing. The following CDE’s were then voted on – Parliamentary Procedure, Job Interview, Food Science, Ag Sales, Public Speaking, and Wildlife. Following the discussions and voting of these items, Hanna Wilson adjourned the meeting and Kara McKay seconded it.
unl.edu

Health & Wellness Meet-Up

Are you interested in learning more about the fields of Health Education, Nutrition/Public Health, Behavioral/Mental Health, Community Health and/or Wellness? We are inviting you to attend our upcoming Meet-Up Event where you can connect and learn from professionals in those fields. Not sure what a Meet-Up is?. A Meet-Up is...
LINCOLN, NE
newstalk941.com

Fall Creek Falls Hiring In Lead Up To Lodge Opening

The Lodge at Fall Creek Falls is set to open in early 2022, that means time to ramp up hiring. On-the-spot interviews are taking place Friday a. Park Manger Jacob Young said more than 60 new jobs are coming to Van Buren County with lodging returning to the park. “When...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, TN
unl.edu

Foliage of fall | Photo of the week

Cydne Munson (left), a junior from Brookings, South Dakota, and Macy Baldwin, a junior from Grand Island, chat while surrounded by the saturated hues near Selleck Hall. Munson and Baldwin weren’t alone in enjoying the season’s vibrant foliage. Liberty Iverson, a sophomore from Rapid City, South Dakota, took a moment to collect a few leaves outside the Kauffmann Academic Residence Center.
LINCOLN, NE
abilenetx.gov

Library Chess Meet-Up

If you’re into chess, we invite you to meetup at your Main Library on late Monday afternoons for our weekly meetup. We’ll supply chess boards for up to 20 players at a time, and if you’re new to the game and need some help with the basics, someone will be on staff to help you learn. Come challenge others in some friendly competition. All skill levels are welcome so come try out a gaming session for yourself.
unl.edu

Student Bowling League

Open to all UNL students. The eight-week league meets every Thursday, February 3 – March 31, 2022 at the Husker Bowling Center in the Nebraska East Union. Before the season, each team will choose one of three times for their players to bowl each week: 5:30 p.m. | 7 p.m. | 8:30 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Coffee Talks

A twice-weekly gathering for casual and social conversation between international and domestic students. Grab a beverage and join the chat to explore cultures, meet friends and learn about campus. Coffee Talk meet from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Monday & Thursday (except holidays) in the area across from Subway, on...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Master Gardener Information Meeting

The Nebraska Master Gardener program is a horticulture-related volunteer training program based in many counties throughout the state. It has been part of UNL Extension since 1976. Master Gardener volunteers are trained by UNL Extension faculty and staff. They contribute time as volunteers working through their local Extension office to provide horticulture-related information to their community. More specifically, they provide education about sustainable horticultural practices. Participants are required to complete 40 hours of training and 40 hours of volunteer service during the initial year of their involvement in the program. Master Gardener volunteers retain their certification through annual training and volunteering.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Uncovering the Hidden History of Genoa Indian School

The story and lasting impact of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School in Genoa, Neb., is the topic of a panel hosted by the Center for Great Plains Studies and the University of Nebraska State Museum on Nov. 11, at 5:30 p.m. In this presentation, team members from the Genoa...
unl.edu

Free Escape Room with Escape Lincoln

**THIS EVENT IS FULL** UNL students can sign up for the waitlist. Challenge yourself and friends with a FREE Escape Room on November 13, presented by UPC Nebraska. Students will have the opportunity to choose from two different room themes and will be given one hour to find various hidden clues that will lead them to an escape code. Students looking for a wondrous experience filled with magic can select “Wonderland”, an Alice In Wonderland experience dedicated to escaping the Queen of Hearts. Those more interested in an eerie, horror-filled room can select “Don’t Enter 1408”, for a supernatural experience solving a mystery to help a haunting ghost.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

CASNR Global Learning Hub Language Cafe: Portuguese

Are you learning Portuguese? (Or are you a speaker, but need some help using it in a professional setting?) Are you looking for an opportunity to speak about your studies, research or work across the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources in Portuguese? Join us for our Global Learning Hub Language Café!
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

s requested for Celebration of Service

The universitywide Celebration of Service, which includes lunch for all employees, is Nov. 18. To best utilize resources, event organizers are asking employees who are planning to attend to RSVP by Nov. 12. The Celebration of Service will be a hybrid event. The open house and lunch from 11 a.m....
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Partner Yoga

Grab a buddy and come practice some fun partner stretches!. FREE for All-Class Pass holders. $10 for non-pass holders. If you wish to attend and are not a pass holder please contact Annalisa Mazza, group fitness coordinator, at amazza6@unl.edu. Fees may apply. All attendees are required to wear a face-covering...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Achievements | Honors, appointments, publications for Nov. 11

Recent achievements among the university community were earned by Tim Aulner, Rebekah Stiles, Marcia Dority Baker, Brian Harbourne, Alice Kang, Ashleigh Kawaoka, Alana Ross, Fernanda Krupek, Yi Xuen Tay, Jessica Fargen Walsh, Sebastian Vladimir, the Center on Children, Families and the Law and the university. Honors. Tim Aulner, Shannon Lotti...
LINCOLN, NE

