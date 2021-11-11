CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The importance of adoption and foster care highlighted during National Adoption Awareness Month

WTOL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember is National Adoption Awareness Month. One...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
walterborolive.com

Local family honored for adopting and fostering children

A Round O family is being recognized for adopting children and taking them out of the foster system. Melissa and Greg Wiggins have been named the 2021 Lowcountry Adoptions Family of the Year. The Wiggins family has adopted eight children this year and they have one foster child, which are they are preparing to adopt. These children range in age from four to 17.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
culvercityobserver.com

MORE THAN 150 CHILDREN TO BE ADOPTED DURING VIRTUAL NATIONAL ADOPTION DAY EVENT

On Saturday, Nov. 20, judicial officers from the Superior Court of Los Angeles County will join pro bono attorneys from the Alliance for Children’s Rights and Public Counsel, along with officials from the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Families (DCFS), to perform virtual adoption ceremonies for 165 children in foster care as part of the 2021 National Adoption Day.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
First Coast News

Jacksonville Humane Society celebrating National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just over 6 million animals enter shelters across the country every year. Animals like cats and dogs over the age of 7 are less likely to be adopted. Here’s the Buzz: November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and Jacksonville Humane Society is explaining why older pets fit great with families.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents
waxahachietx.com

PCHAS offers info on foster care and adoption

Adults interested in fostering are invited to a free online session with Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS), a partner with the Department of Family and Protective Services. Each information session explains licensing to foster kids of all ages, whether or not the goal is adoption, and the importance of...
TEXAS STATE
abcnews4.com

SCDSS honoring Colleton County family during National Adoption Month

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County family is receiving praise for its adoption efforts. November is National Adoption Month, and Greg and Melissa Wiggins are being recognized as 2021 Lowcountry Adoptions Family of the Year. The couple currently has eight adoptive children ranging in age from four to...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
woay.com

Celebrate National Adoption Month

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services are highlighting services available to children in foster care and increasing awareness of adoption issues as part of National Adoption Month.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News-Herald.com

Lake County commissioners declare November ‘National Adoption Month’

National Adoption Month is recognized in November throughout the nation as a time to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children and youth in foster care. And now it is officially recognized in Lake County. During their Nov. 4 meeting, the commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
fox5atlanta.com

Radio personality Willie Moore Jr. on National Adoption Month

November is National Adoption Month and hundreds of thousands of children enter the foster care system every year. Willie Moore Jr. is dedicated to helping those kids find families and joins Good Day to share more about his inspiring mission.
WYTV.com

Hundreds attend fundraiser in Niles for National Adoption Month

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It was Girl’s Night Out at Cimineros in Niles tonight. Around 300 people turned out for a fundraiser for the Northeast Ohio Adoption Services. In addition to the food there were raffle baskets and bingo to win designer purses. First News weekend morning anchor Brooke Meenachan...
NILES, OH
newschannel6now.com

Teens in foster care finding it harder to get adopted

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Only 10% of teens ages 13 to 18 get adopted. One Wichita Falls group that places kids and youth in adoption homes said there can be misconceptions about adopting older kids. Randy Neff, vice president of 2Ingage, said there can be benefits. “We do see...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
drgnews.com

November Adoption Awareness Month put focus on need for foster and adoptive families in South Dakota

November is Adoption Awareness Month, a time to recognize those who provide loving, stable forever homes to South Dakota children. Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill says DSS staff and private adoption agencies throughout the state work to find permanent families for children. She says in fiscal year 2021, 262 South Dakota children were placed with an adoptive family through DSS, but more families are always needed. She says adoptive families provide the love, connection, support and belonging that children need.
POLITICS
MassLive.com

National Adoption Month 2021: Wendy’s giving away Frostys and soda to raise money for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

For National Adoption Month this November, Wendy’s is bringing back two promotions to raise money for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. As part of the fast-food chain’s “Season of Giving,” Wendy’s will host both the “Frosty Key Tags” and the in-app free soft drink offer from Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper to support foster children find loving, permanent homes.
ADVOCACY
nbc11news.com

Adoption month honors adoptive and foster parents

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - November is National Adoption Awareness Month. Currently throughout the state of Colorado, there are 400 kids who need to be adopted. Advocates say adoption is the happy ending they hope for. Many children come from unstable homes and sources say that many children will age out the system and become homeless so providing a stable home provides a second chance at happiness and to reach their full potential in a supportive environment.
COLORADO STATE
texas.gov

Adoption Month 2021

Adoption is very near and dear to my heart and to our family. As adoptive parents, Greg and I have witnessed firsthand the life-changing power of bringing our beloved daughter, Audrey, into our lives through adoption. Adoption is a blessing not only for the child, but also for the parents who are welcoming a new member into their family.
SOCIETY
themiamihurricane.com

Fostered and Adopted Canes Together aims to build community, spread awareness

Despite having over 300 clubs on campus, the 2020 formation of Fostered and Adopted Canes Together (FACT) marked the beginning of the University of Miami’s first organization for adopted students and students once in the foster care system. “It is a little community spreading awareness and putting on fun,” said...
MIAMI, FL
wnynewsnow.com

National Adoption Month Recognized In Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE – Officials in Chautauqua County are recognizing National Adoption Month, and telling the story of a local woman who decided to foster two children. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel proclaimed November as “Adoption Awareness Month” on Friday. “In the last four years more than 50 children have been adopted...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy