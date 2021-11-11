The importance of adoption and foster care highlighted during National Adoption Awareness Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - November is National Adoption Awareness Month. Currently throughout the state of Colorado, there are 400 kids who need to be adopted. Advocates say adoption is the happy ending they hope for. Many children come from unstable homes and sources say that many children will age out the system and become homeless so providing a stable home provides a second chance at happiness and to reach their full potential in a supportive environment.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO