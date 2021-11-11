The importance of adoption and foster care highlighted during National Adoption Awareness Month

A Round O family is being recognized for adopting children and taking them out of the foster system. Melissa and Greg Wiggins have been named the 2021 Lowcountry Adoptions Family of the Year. The Wiggins family has adopted eight children this year and they have one foster child, which are they are preparing to adopt. These children range in age from four to 17.
On Saturday, Nov. 20, judicial officers from the Superior Court of Los Angeles County will join pro bono attorneys from the Alliance for Children’s Rights and Public Counsel, along with officials from the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Families (DCFS), to perform virtual adoption ceremonies for 165 children in foster care as part of the 2021 National Adoption Day.
ORANGE, Texas — Tears of joy were flowing in Orange County Wednesday as five children who have lived with foster parents for years heard the long-awaited sound of a gavel and a judge telling them they now have a mom and dad. The children, surrounded by brothers, cousins, and extended...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just over 6 million animals enter shelters across the country every year. Animals like cats and dogs over the age of 7 are less likely to be adopted. Here’s the Buzz: November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and Jacksonville Humane Society is explaining why older pets fit great with families.
Adults interested in fostering are invited to a free online session with Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS), a partner with the Department of Family and Protective Services. Each information session explains licensing to foster kids of all ages, whether or not the goal is adoption, and the importance of...
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County family is receiving praise for its adoption efforts. November is National Adoption Month, and Greg and Melissa Wiggins are being recognized as 2021 Lowcountry Adoptions Family of the Year. The couple currently has eight adoptive children ranging in age from four to...
To Tempe resident Damian Kirwan, helping a child with significant physical, mental or emotional trauma, or perhaps all three, isn’t rocket science. Rather, in his 45-year experience in social work, Kirwan says, it’s more like rebuilding a home. “You start with the foundation, then move up to the rafters and...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services are highlighting services available to children in foster care and increasing awareness of adoption issues as part of National Adoption Month.
National Adoption Month is recognized in November throughout the nation as a time to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children and youth in foster care. And now it is officially recognized in Lake County. During their Nov. 4 meeting, the commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution...
November is National Adoption Month and hundreds of thousands of children enter the foster care system every year. Willie Moore Jr. is dedicated to helping those kids find families and joins Good Day to share more about his inspiring mission.
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It was Girl’s Night Out at Cimineros in Niles tonight. Around 300 people turned out for a fundraiser for the Northeast Ohio Adoption Services. In addition to the food there were raffle baskets and bingo to win designer purses. First News weekend morning anchor Brooke Meenachan...
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Only 10% of teens ages 13 to 18 get adopted. One Wichita Falls group that places kids and youth in adoption homes said there can be misconceptions about adopting older kids. Randy Neff, vice president of 2Ingage, said there can be benefits. “We do see...
November is Adoption Awareness Month, a time to recognize those who provide loving, stable forever homes to South Dakota children. Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill says DSS staff and private adoption agencies throughout the state work to find permanent families for children. She says in fiscal year 2021, 262 South Dakota children were placed with an adoptive family through DSS, but more families are always needed. She says adoptive families provide the love, connection, support and belonging that children need.
For National Adoption Month this November, Wendy’s is bringing back two promotions to raise money for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. As part of the fast-food chain’s “Season of Giving,” Wendy’s will host both the “Frosty Key Tags” and the in-app free soft drink offer from Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper to support foster children find loving, permanent homes.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - November is National Adoption Awareness Month. Currently throughout the state of Colorado, there are 400 kids who need to be adopted. Advocates say adoption is the happy ending they hope for. Many children come from unstable homes and sources say that many children will age out the system and become homeless so providing a stable home provides a second chance at happiness and to reach their full potential in a supportive environment.
Adoption is very near and dear to my heart and to our family. As adoptive parents, Greg and I have witnessed firsthand the life-changing power of bringing our beloved daughter, Audrey, into our lives through adoption. Adoption is a blessing not only for the child, but also for the parents who are welcoming a new member into their family.
Despite having over 300 clubs on campus, the 2020 formation of Fostered and Adopted Canes Together (FACT) marked the beginning of the University of Miami’s first organization for adopted students and students once in the foster care system. “It is a little community spreading awareness and putting on fun,” said...
Humane Fort Wayne is partnering with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to the Apple Glen PetSmart, located at 1790 Apple Glen Blvd, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for National Adoption Week.
MAYVILLE – Officials in Chautauqua County are recognizing National Adoption Month, and telling the story of a local woman who decided to foster two children. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel proclaimed November as “Adoption Awareness Month” on Friday. “In the last four years more than 50 children have been adopted...
