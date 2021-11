Figuring out how to give county employees additional pay for working during a pandemic has been something of a logistical nightmare. All county employees who were employed by Nov. 1 are eligible for premium pay, which is $13 an hour in addition to their regular pay, up to a maximum of $4,850. The county has 103 employees. The employees will have until Oct. 31, 2022 to earn the premium pay. Elected officials are not eligible for the premium pay.

SOCORRO COUNTY, NM ・ 6 DAYS AGO