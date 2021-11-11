CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nokia Reaches 4,000 5G Essential Patent Families Milestone

Nokia reaches 4,000 5G essential patent families milestone

  • Nokia has reached the milestone of 4,000 patent families declared as essential to 5G with more to follow
  • Entire industries are powered by Nokia's inventions in the field of cellular connectivity
  • Nokia's industry-leading patent portfolio is built on over €130bn invested in R&D since 2000 and over three decades of driving cellular standardization

11 November 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia announced today that i t has reached the milestone of 4,000 patent families declared as essential to 5G s tandard s . The milestone reflects Nokia's continued leadership in cellular technology R&D and standardization.

Nokia has played a pivotal role in defining many of the fundamental technologies enabling 5G, working with the 3GPP organization to establish 5G standards and enabling the rollout of 5G networks. As the deployment of 5G accelerates, Nokia's 5G technology will enable a wide range of use cases, including immersive experiences, connected vehicles and cloud robotics. Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said: "We're proud to have reached the milestone of 4,000 high quality patent families declared as essential to 5G but the work does not stop there. Our focus is on innovating for the future. Driving the development of the next generation of cellular standards and enabling entire industries to build upon our inventions." Nokia's industry-leading patent portfolio is built on more than €130 billion invested in R&D since 2000 and over three decades of driving cellular standardization and contains around 20,000 patent families (each patent family consists of multiple individual patents).

Several independent third-party studies have confirmed Nokia's leadership in standard essential patents, including 5G, and this year Nokia became one of the first companies to achieve ISO 9001 certification for its high-quality patent portfolio management. Nokia contributes its inventions to open standards in return for the right to license them on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. Companies can license and use these technologies without the need to make their own substantial investments in R&D.

  • Webpage: Licensing https://www.nokia.com/licensing/

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

NokiaCommunicationsEmail: steven.bartholomew@nokia.com

