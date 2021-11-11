ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DeSean Jackson says Raiders were perfect fit

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeSean Jackson said the Las Vegas Raiders provided what he was looking for...

FanSided

Watch: Raiders’ DeSean Jackson forgets to run to the end zone, immediately fumbles

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson looked to have a touchdown reception. Instead, he ran backwards and fumbled the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders, in need of wide receiver depth, gave DeSean Jackson a call and signed him to a deal for the remainder of the season. The veteran wide receiver requested a trade from the Los Angeles Rams, but was released after the deadline passed when they could not find a deal. Jackson made his debut for the team on Sunday night in a pivotal AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders Mailbag: Red zone questions, DeSean Jackson and Malcolm Koonce

The Raiders look to get back on the right track this Sunday when they play host to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 5-3 Raiders need a win to either keep pace with the 5-3 Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West chase or gain some breathing room from the rest of the Division. However, a loss puts the Chiefs back in the division hunt.
NFL
ESPN

DeSean Jackson provides highlight and lowlight for Raiders' reshuffled WR corps

LAS VEGAS -- How dire did things get for the Las Vegas Raiders' reshuffled wide receiver corps in Sunday night's 41-14 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs?. Even when the newest member made a headline-grabbing catch, he followed it with a head-scratching decision, one that shifted the momentum of what had been a relatively competitive game into a laugher.
NFL
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
The Spun

Denver Broncos Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
NFL
Football
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
1230 ESPN

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
NESN

Ex-Patriots Punter Shares Hilarious Story About Bill Belichick, Tom Brady

Zoltan Mesko was the New England Patriots’ punter from 2010 to 2012. But in one practice, head coach Bill Belichick had him emulate the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year — and paid him for it. In a collection of stories about Belichick’s humorous side published Friday at The Athletic,...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL

