DeSean Jackson says Raiders were perfect fit

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson looked to have a touchdown reception. Instead, he ran backwards and fumbled the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders, in need of wide receiver depth, gave DeSean Jackson a call and signed him to a deal for the remainder of the season. The veteran wide receiver requested a trade from the Los Angeles Rams, but was released after the deadline passed when they could not find a deal. Jackson made his debut for the team on Sunday night in a pivotal AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Raiders look to get back on the right track this Sunday when they play host to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 5-3 Raiders need a win to either keep pace with the 5-3 Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West chase or gain some breathing room from the rest of the Division. However, a loss puts the Chiefs back in the division hunt.
LAS VEGAS -- How dire did things get for the Las Vegas Raiders' reshuffled wide receiver corps in Sunday night's 41-14 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs?. Even when the newest member made a headline-grabbing catch, he followed it with a head-scratching decision, one that shifted the momentum of what had been a relatively competitive game into a laugher.
Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
If I were Peyton Manning’s son, I’d have a hard time finding another NFL quarterback I look up to more. But in the case of Marshall Manning, it looks like Josh Allen has become the player he looks up to most.
It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
The NFL has decided on the punishment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt after punching Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins during their Week 6 showdown last Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the league has fined Watt $10,815 for unnecessary roughness. To recall, Watt threw four punches...
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy had one special request after returning the ball used during Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass on Sunday: a round of golf with the quarterback regarded by many as the greatest of all time.
Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
Zoltan Mesko was the New England Patriots’ punter from 2010 to 2012. But in one practice, head coach Bill Belichick had him emulate the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year — and paid him for it. In a collection of stories about Belichick’s humorous side published Friday at The Athletic,...
The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
Did Julian Edelman like playing for the New England Patriots? Does he like Tom Brady? Why do we ask? Because we’re getting mixed signals. He recently went on an angry Patriots rant after ripping the team earlier in the season. Sprinkled in there was his proclamation that he was rooting...
Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
