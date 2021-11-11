Respecting Our Parks

That is exactly what I did today, allowing Bob to out fish me and I even put him on a 31.5 inch Snook!. It was off at 9 to a strong incoming tide and we couldn’t find the bite anywhere, nothing, not even trash fish. We ran down the South Fork and worked some seawalls and saw a well over 100 lb. Tarpon, come out of the water. Not sure if he spooked the other fish or not, but it was real slow. We worked our way back and Bob led off with a hybrid Snook, notice the small mouth and large eyes in the first picture. I caught a Snooklet, although after seeing Bob’s Snookasaurus picture, I’m embarrassed to post mine. Bob landed a second Snook and I hooked Shamu under a dock that took off like a freight train, after losing about 75 yards of line, realizing that I didn’t have a chance, I grabbed the spool and broke him off, recovering all my line. It was either a huge Snook or a Tarpon, which a few minutes earlier we saw a 6 footer breach the water. Fished a bridge piling where I pulled the hook on another nice Snook, although Bob hooked him and landed him, measuring out at 31.5 inches for the highlight of the day. I landed another embarrassing Snooklet off a dock. We called it a day at 4:30, as we couldn’t take the pain of boredom any longer.

