Intern & Study in London

Digital Media Leader ICARO™, with Over 220M Subscribers Under Contract, Establishes its European Headquarters Following Growth into EMEA Markets. ICARO Media Group, a TMT sector company, announces the opening of its new office in London, United Kingdom, as part of its international expansion strategy targeting an additional 200M subscribers. The new ICARO™ UK office and management team will provide marketing, sales, corporate onboarding, and technology support for the company’s recent expansion into England, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Spain.
