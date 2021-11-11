Intern & Study in London

A truly sustainable London would be very, very green. There’d be more of those buildings with plants all over the walls and food growing on the roof. We’d appreciate the green spaces that we already have much more and keep trees growing and parks standing. But planting a ton of trees is actually quite complicated: they’ve got to be the right species, they’ve got to last. They need to grow into huge oxygen-creating carbon stores for London’s future generations.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO