Q: What’s your message for Iowans this Veterans Day?. A: From Valley Forge to Vietnam, the Battle of the Bulge to the Battle of Fallujah, America’s sons and daughters have put their lives on the line for freedom since the Revolutionary War. More than 41 million Americans in U.S. history have served in the Armed Forces, including 16 million World War II veterans who consequently earned the title the Greatest Generation for their heroism and sacrifice fighting for freedom because it was the “right thing to do.” Exactly one hundred years ago, on Nov. 11, 1921, an unknown World War I solider was buried in Arlington National Cemetery. This sacred burial site is called the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Three years earlier, the world celebrated the end of World War I at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Armistice Day became a day to honor all U.S. veterans when President Eisenhower signed into law a proclamation recognizing November 11 as Veterans Day. Americans who answer the call to serve leave behind their livelihoods and loved ones to put our country first. We owe each of these hometown heroes a solemn debt of gratitude for their sacrifice and service.

FESTIVAL ・ 7 DAYS AGO