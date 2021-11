Fifth Third Bank is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for its 2nd annual Giving Tree Toy Drive campaign. The Giving Tree Toy Drive program will begin on November 8, 2021 and end on December 3, 2021. “During the month of November, the Bank will host 'Giving Trees' in each of our 77 financial centers throughout South Florida,” said John Slavik, SVP, Retail Executive for Fifth Third Bank. “By allowing our financial centers to host a 'Giving Tree,' we hope to create awareness around supporting those families in need during this holiday season.”

