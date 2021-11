James Bragg Jr. was frustrated. The former U.S. Navy intelligence specialist had spent seven years toiling away as a security guard on multiple U.S. Army bases, waiting for the day when he'd finally be able to put his skills to good use for the country he loves. He'd seen multiple opportunities slip through his fingers while he worked one odd shift after another, missing valuable time with his wife and two young children along the way.

CULPEPER COUNTY, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO