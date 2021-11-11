CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Americans unite behind veterans today

Messenger
 6 days ago

How fortuitous it is that today, while the attention of millions of Americans seems focused on controversy, we take time out to honor those about whom we are in complete agreement: veterans of military service. No matter how we view politics, we are united in revering the men and...

www.messengernews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Thanks veterans today for their service

Today we say thanks to all the men and women who have served our country in the armed forces. Thank you for the sacrifices you’ve made to keep us safe. Thank you for never wavering in your dedication to this country. Thank you for defending the principles that built this...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
outdoorchannelplus.com

Show Your Appreciation to Veterans Today

Today, in celebration of Veterans Day, Florida Sportsman joins the rest of the nation in honoring all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Today, in celebration of Veterans Day, Florida Sportsman joins the rest of the nation in honoring all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Today we pay our respects to those men and women who have selflessly served their country to protect the freedoms we enjoy, putting their lives on the line, putting their families’ needs on hold as they answered the call of duty.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Veterans Today#Veterans Day#Navy#Air Force#Marine Corps#Coast Guard#Democrats#Republicans#Independents
Gillette News Record

Plenty of ways to honor veterans today

Early morning temperatures in the high 20s didn't deter a large congregation of community members from their annual gathering at sunrise within the gates of Mount Pisgah Cemetery as hundreds of American flags were to be placed on gravestones of veterans to be remembered this Veterans Day. If you missed...
GILLETTE, WY
opelikaobserver.com

Trinity United Methodist Church Makes Quilts For Veterans

The sewing group at Trinity United Methodist Church made quilts in red, white and blue to present to all the veterans in the church on Sunday, Nov. 14. It was a labor of love from the sewing ministry that wanted to honor, thank and pray for the veterans at Trinity with their own patriotic prayer quilts. The group began making the quilts in January and finished 25 in September. Members of the sewing group pictured are, from left, Shannon Norred, Kathy Penton, Sally Phillips, Anne Davis and Joan Manning. Others who helped were Sabrina Poe, Francis Blackman, Pam Sipper, Julie Sosebee, Cindy Avery and Tonya Crispin. The ladies feel it is great fellowship as well as a service for their church. They also make quilts for members who are in the hospital. “We are always blessed by giving from our hearts and hands,” said Anne Davis, “and we were doubly blessed and humbled by the reception of the quilts by the Trinity veterans.”
MILITARY
Huron Daily Tribune

Biggest Native American tribes in the U.S. today

Stacker used 2019 estimates from the Census, the most comprehensive recent population report on the United States' Native American population, to compile a list of 42 of the largest Native American tribes in the country today.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
Discover Mag

Native American Inventions We Still Use Today

November is Native American Heritage Month. This celebration is a recognition of the history, culture and traditions of Indigenous people. The wide-ranging contributions of Native Americans are numerous — and still impact the world in many ways. They were the first to cultivate certain plants, including corn, avocados and potatoes, which became diet staples around the world. Native Americans also were the first to domesticate some animals, including turkeys, guinea pigs, and honeybees. Native Americans are also credited with the invention of many items and concepts still used today, such as syringes, cable suspension bridges, oral birth control, baby bottles, sunscreen, and raised-bed gardening. Let’s take a look at some of their inventions that have stood the test of time and remain an important part of modern life.
HOME & GARDEN
midkansasonline.com

Attend Veterans Day ceremonies today

The McPherson Veterans Day celebration will kick off at 8:00 this morning with a free meal at the Harry B. Dorst Post 24 McPherson American Legion, 401 N. Main St. The breakfast, sponsored by Kindred Hospice, will run from 8 to 10 a.m. The meal will be followed by the...
MCPHERSON, KS
WOWK 13 News

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s a hidden crisis that has existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families. That estimate by Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more […]
ADVOCACY
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
MILITARY
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy