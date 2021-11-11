Americans unite behind veterans today

The sewing group at Trinity United Methodist Church made quilts in red, white and blue to present to all the veterans in the church on Sunday, Nov. 14. It was a labor of love from the sewing ministry that wanted to honor, thank and pray for the veterans at Trinity with their own patriotic prayer quilts. The group began making the quilts in January and finished 25 in September. Members of the sewing group pictured are, from left, Shannon Norred, Kathy Penton, Sally Phillips, Anne Davis and Joan Manning. Others who helped were Sabrina Poe, Francis Blackman, Pam Sipper, Julie Sosebee, Cindy Avery and Tonya Crispin. The ladies feel it is great fellowship as well as a service for their church. They also make quilts for members who are in the hospital. “We are always blessed by giving from our hearts and hands,” said Anne Davis, “and we were doubly blessed and humbled by the reception of the quilts by the Trinity veterans.”

MILITARY ・ 4 HOURS AGO