Macon Christian has first 4-H meeting

TENNERTON — The Upshur County 4-H Archery team will be starting practice this Sunday, November 7, 2021, in the Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School gymnasium. The Head Coach is Dave Riffle, and all administration aspects will be taken care of by his wife, Mimi Riffle. Tim Bryant will be the Assistant Coach.
Early County 4-H Youth Agent Jessica Moseley, right, spoke to the Blakely Rotary Club. At left is Rotary Club President Dr. Bronwyn Ragan-Martin.The Early County Extension 4-H program continues in thi...
LEE COUNTY — Illinois 4-H volunteers empower and prepare youth for success as the program relies on its more than 15,000 volunteers to fill key leadership and mentoring roles. Longtime volunteers were honored by the Illinois 4-H Foundation for their selfless dedication to the University of Illinois Extension 4-H youth development program.
On Oct. 21, 60 youth from rural communities throughout the region attended the “4-H: Ignite Your Spark” Junior Leader Workshop at Faith Haven Camp near Battle Lake. The camp is a way for kids to find their unique abilities, gain confidence and learn strategies that help them become successful leaders in their 4-H program, school and community.
Happy-Go-Getters 4H Club members had their monthly meeting at Richland Township Hall on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. Parents got to play the roles of 4h’ers, and at the end there was an induction ceremony for the new officers taking office. Sweet treats were used as a symbol of each office.
It's an event all about having some fun while also raising money to help 4-H programs all over Garvin County. The “Fallin' into Fun” event coming later this month is the first annual Garvin County 4-H Fundraiser. It's set to begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at the county...
The Jackson County 4-H program recognized 4-H members and volunteers for their achievements during its annual recognition banquet Oct. 10 at Volunteer Hall on the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa. Alumni of the Year. The 4-H Alumni of the Year award is given to a person or group that has...
NEW CREEK - The Agricolae 4-H Club is always looking for ways to help the community and most recently added a Blessing Box to Rees Chapel United Methodist Church to do just that - help those who need it most. The Blessing Box provides food to those in need in...
The Macon County 4-H dairy judging team traveled to Madison, Wisconsin to compete in the National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest, Sept. 25-29, 2021. The team was composed of Layla Amons, Aidan Flynn, Emma Stevens, and Delaney Turner. They qualified to compete at nationals but winning the state contest in August. It had been thirty-three years since a Macon County 4-H Dairy Judging Team won the state contest and competed at the national contest in Madison.
Trigg County 4-H Club activities are getting back to normal after a year of scaled-back events due to the coronavirus. For the first time in over a year, Shelley Crawford the 4-H Extension Agent for Youth Development has been able to meet with kids in the high school and start back popular classes. She said one of the classes ending this week is an outdoor cooking class for the club that has spanned five weeks.
The four H’s of 4-H are head, heart, hands, and health. There is a fifth H, however, that most people do not recognize. 4-H Honor Club has one extra H and it stands for Honor. There are three levels of recognition in the 4-H program. The first is to be initiated into 4-H Honor Club. The organization provides recognition, primarily within counties, of junior high and senior 4-H members who have demonstrated consistent leadership ability and have been active members in their clubs and communities.
From Amanda DeAx Last weekend, SF Ranch hosted the 2nd annual SF Ranch Archery Shoot benefitting the On Target 4-H Shooting Sports Team. It was a community effort with many local businesses and individuals sponsoring the event and volunteers working tirelessly to organize a successful shoot. The event doubled in size from the event last year and hosted archers from as far away as Corpus Christi. A total of 51 youth and 23 adults shot for the top honor of winning a buckle and other great prizes. Local businesses also donated items for door prizes, a raffle, and concession stand items that were served to competitors.
Hadley Beggs, 4-H Educator for the Jenkins County Cooperative Extension Service, recently spoke with the Millen Rotary Club. Hadley is currently working with over 400 students in the grades five, six, seven and eight. 4-H concentrates on health, wellness, finance, and agriculture. Twenty Jenkins County students recently participated in the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Bulloch County. Two Jenkins County students […]
Macon County 4-H members competed in the State 4-H Grill Master Challenge held in Knoxville at the University of Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 23. This contest was formally known as Outdoor Meat Cookery Contest. The top three teams from the central, eastern, and western regions qualified for the state contest.
On Sunday, November 7the Box Butte County 4-H Council held its annual 4-H Achievement Celebration at the Box Butte County Fair Grounds in the Multipurpose Hall. This year the 4-H Council decided to change the event to a luncheon instead of a dinner. “We couldn’t have asked for a nicer...
Tom Zimmerman, president of the Mahoning Lions, presents a $400 donation to Heidi Dages, president of the Mahoning Valley Community 4-H Club to support educational and community projects. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
GRAVETTE -- Teenagers are usually averse to rising before dawn and being up and working by 6 a.m. but 4-H can be a big motivator. The recent Benton County Fair showcased many youths who have worked hard all year to prepare horticulture, arts, crafts and livestock to compete against other youth.
