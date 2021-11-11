Macon Christian has first 4-H meeting

The four H’s of 4-H are head, heart, hands, and health. There is a fifth H, however, that most people do not recognize. 4-H Honor Club has one extra H and it stands for Honor. There are three levels of recognition in the 4-H program. The first is to be initiated into 4-H Honor Club. The organization provides recognition, primarily within counties, of junior high and senior 4-H members who have demonstrated consistent leadership ability and have been active members in their clubs and communities.

