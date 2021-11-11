CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

After Twitter poll, CEO Musk sells off $5B in Tesla shares

By TOM KRISHER
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yL6u8_0ctIePxv00
Elon Musk Stock Sale FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington on March 9, 2020. After making a promise on Twitter, the Tesla CEO has sold about 900,000 shares of the electric car maker's stock, netting over $1.1 billion that will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options. The sales, disclosed in two regulatory filings late Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, will cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh)

DETROIT — (AP) — After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker's stock, raising over $5 billion.

The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk’s stake in the company.

About $1.1 billion will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September.

Last weekend, Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company, worth more than $20 billion, based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter. The sale tweets caused a sell off of the stock Monday and Tuesday, but it recovered some on Wednesday. The shares were up 2.6% to $1,096 in extended trading Wednesday, and they have risen more than 50% this year.

The filings also disclosed that Musk exercised options to buy just over 2.1 million shares for $6.24 each. The company's stock closed Wednesday at $1,067.95 per share.

The tax transactions were “automatically effected” as part of a trading plan adopted on Sept. 14 to sell options that expire next year, according to forms filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That was nearly two months before he floated the idea of the sale on Twitter.

After the transactions, Musk still owns about 167 million Tesla shares.

Musk was Tesla’s largest shareholder as of June, owning about 17% of the company, according to data provider FactSet. He’s the wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, with a net worth of around $282 billion, most of it in Tesla stock.

Wedbush Analyst Daniel Ives calculated that Musk has about $10 billion in taxes coming due on stock options that vest next summer.

The sometimes abrasive and unpredictable Musk said he proposed selling the stock as some Democrats have been pushing for billionaires to pay taxes when the price of the stocks they hold goes up, even if they don't sell any shares. However, the wording on unrealized gains, also called a "billionaires tax," was removed from President Joe Biden's budget, which is still being negotiated.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” he tweeted Saturday afternoon. “Do you support this?”

Tesla does not pay Musk a cash salary, but has received huge stock options. “I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” Musk tweeted.

Tesla Inc. is based in Palo Alto, California, although Musk has announced it will move its headquarters to Texas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Musk sells more shares than he needs to pay current tax bill

DETROIT — (AP) — Elon Musk is selling more Tesla shares than he needs to pay current tax obligations, and experts say he's either converting part of his fortune from stock to cash, or he's saving for bigger tax bills that will come due next year. As of early Wednesday,...
STOCKS
WGAU

US stocks shuffle lower, pulling indexes further from highs

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stock indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street Wednesday, pulling a bit further off their record heights. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after earlier drifting between a tiny gain and a 0.4% decline. It’s sitting just below its all-time high set a week and a half ago. The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 fell, and the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 dropped even more. But gains for some heavyweight stocks helped soften the losses. The bond market was relatively calm following turbulent trading recently amid worries about high inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.59%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

Stocks fall as market turns choppy amid inflation concerns

Stocks fell on Wall Street Wednesday as the broader market takes a choppy turn amid lingering concerns about rising inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 11:32 a.m. Eastern. The losses pulled the benchmark index further below the record high it reached on Nov. 8. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 194 points, or 0.5%, to 35,949 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.
STOCKS
WGAU

Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs

CUPERTINO, Calif. — (AP) — Apple is letting some iPhone users fix their own phones, a sharp turnaround for a company that has long prohibited anyone but company-approved technicians from fiddling with its proprietary parts and software. The company said Wednesday that it will enable users of two of the...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Palo Alto, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
WGAU

Apple announces self-service repair for iPhone

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Technology giant Apple announced on its blog that it will be offering its customers the option to repair their own devices. Apple will launch an entirely new store, the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store, where people will be able to buy more than 200 individual parts and tools along with instructions, NBC News reported. Apple said the store would open early next year in the United States and expand to other countries throughout 2022.
CELL PHONES
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
39K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy